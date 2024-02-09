Premier League chief Tony Scholes has acknowledged the shortcomings of the current VAR system, admitting that changes are needed

Premier League chief Tony Scholes has acknowledged the shortcomings of the current VAR system, admitting that changes are needed to enhance the overall experience, reported by GOAL. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has faced consistent criticism, primarily due to prolonged checks and insufficient communication, impacting fans' enjoyment of the game.

Scholes addressed the issues, stating, “Clearly everything in the world of VAR is not perfect. We’re aware of that and we know we have got work to do.” One of the main concerns is the in-stadium experience for supporters, which Scholes acknowledged as “nowhere near good enough.” The constraints imposed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) limit certain improvements, such as the use of audio in stadiums.

The chief football officer highlighted the need for changes in the number and duration of VAR checks, recognizing the impact on the flow of the game. Scholes emphasized the importance of improving the speed of reviews while maintaining accuracy. Despite the criticism, he asserted that VAR has contributed to referees making correct decisions 96 percent of the time.

Several incidents throughout the season, including contentious decisions involving Arsenal and Liverpool, have intensified scrutiny on VAR. Arsenal expressed dissatisfaction with a decision allowing Anthony Gordon's winning goal for Newcastle, while Liverpool had a goal incorrectly ruled out against Tottenham.

In response to the system's flaws, the Premier League plans to lobby IFAB for adjustments to VAR procedures and improvements in communication to fans following decisions. Scholes's acknowledgment of the challenges and commitment to addressing them underscores the league's determination to enhance the VAR system for a better overall experience.