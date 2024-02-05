Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk admitted to a second-half mistake that proved pivotal in the Reds' recent loss to Arsenal in the Premier League

Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk admitted to a costly second-half mistake that proved pivotal in the Reds' recent loss to Arsenal, reported by GOAL. The Liverpool captain acknowledged the turning point he created with an error that gifted a crucial goal to Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

The moment unfolded after Liverpool had equalized just before half-time, temporarily silencing the Emirates Stadium. Van Dijk's decision not to clear a long ball downfield, combined with a mix-up involving goalkeeper Alisson, resulted in an easy tap-in for Martinelli. The blunder shifted the momentum of the game, putting Arsenal back in contention for the Premier League title.

Van Dijk, visibly disheartened after the match, took full responsibility for his misjudgment, stating, “I take full responsibility for that. It's a big turning point in the game. I should've done better, should've made a better decision there and it hurts.”

The Dutch defender acknowledged Liverpool's dominance before the crucial error, emphasizing that the team had been performing well. However, he recognized the impact of his mistake, expressing the disappointment it caused for himself and the team.

Despite Gabriel's Magalhaes' own goal giving Liverpool an equalizer, the match took a downturn for the Reds after Van Dijk's lapse in composure. Liverpool lost Ibrahima Konate to a red card and conceded a late goal to Leandro Trossard, resulting in a victory for Arsenal and narrowing the gap between the two teams in the title race.

Looking ahead, Liverpool, led by Virgil van Dijk, will aim to bounce back in their upcoming match against Burnley. The Reds will then face a challenging away fixture against Brentford, with the lessons learned from the Arsenal defeat guiding their preparations for the upcoming contests.