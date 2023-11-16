Manchester City and Liverpool have entered the competition to secure the services of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane

In the latest transfer buzz, Manchester City and Liverpool have entered the competition to secure the services of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, reported by GOAL. The German international, whose contract with Bayern expires at the end of the upcoming season, has become a target for both Premier League giants.

As Liverpool anticipates the potential departure of Mohamed Salah in 2024, Sane has emerged as a key target in recent weeks. While Bayern Munich is keen on extending Sane's contract, rumors suggest that negotiations may face challenges, opening the door for other clubs to express interest.

Contrary to Bayern's denial of stalled contract talks, reports from Germany indicate that Manchester City, Sane's former club, has shockingly joined Liverpool in the pursuit of bringing him back to the Premier League. This development follows Manchester City's recent signings, addressing their flanks with the addition of Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

However, the competitive landscape, intensified by the departure of forwards Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez, might make Sane's return to Manchester City less probable. Despite the uncertainties surrounding his future, Sane boasts an impressive track record, winning the league title five times in the last six seasons—twice with Manchester City and thrice with Bayern Munich.

The next opportunity to witness Sane in action will be on November 24 when Bayern faces Koln, aiming to maintain their position in the Bundesliga, currently trailing behind surprise league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. As the transfer saga unfolds, the race for Leroy Sane's signature adds an intriguing subplot to the Premier League landscape.