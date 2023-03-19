Another London derby is underway, as Arsenal (21-3-3) dukes it out with Crystal Palace (6-9-12) in England’s top flight! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Arsenal-Crystal Palace prediction and pick.

Emerging as Group A winners during the initial stage, Arsenal suffered a devastating loss to Sporting Lisbon in a 5-3 penalty shoot-out and failed their chance to get the UEFA Europa League silverware.

12 games into 2023 and the Eagles have not yet picked up a win. After Patrick Vieira’s sacking, Under-21s boss Paddy McCarthy will take charge of the Glaziers in their 13th match of the year as they are still in search of a new manager.

Here are the Arsenal-Crystal Palace soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Crystal Palace Odds

Arsenal FC: -450

Crystal Palace: +1300

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, , Telemundo, USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat Crystal Palace

Arsenal is the current Premier League leader with 21 wins and three draws in 27 games played. They have fielded 62 goals while surrendering 25, which accounts for a +37 goal differential. They have the second-best home record in the League, but they also lost their chances of winning the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League.

After a six-game unbeaten streak that featured wins over Aston Villa, Leicester City, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, and Fulham, Arsenal was humbled by the visiting Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League knockouts. Granit Xhaka had a 19th-minute goal and a first-half lead for the Gunners. However, Pedro Goncalves’ shot from 46 meters deep beat Aaron Ramsdale from the horizon. Antonio Adan’s save from Gabriel Martinelli’s attempt in the shootout spelled the end of Arsenal’s run in European tourneys.

The league leaders will now be focusing on the Prem, where they will have 11 games left, including this game against the visitors. Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 0-2 in their visit to Selhurst Park. Arsenal became the first side to win five straight away London derbies, cleaning a clean sheet each time. They have bested Crystal Place, Brentford, Chelsea, Spurs, and Fulham. They will now be back in the Emirates and hope to secure the league double.

Arsenal boasts the second-best record on home games played in the Prem, earning 32 points of the possible 39. They have a 10-2-1 tally at the Emirates Stadium where 34 of their goals were made there. The Gooners hope to preserve their good record in the Prem. They are averaging 2.3 goals per game, 16.6 total shots, 6.2 corners, and 60.4% ball possession. Arsenal is the only club with three players making 10+ goals, particularly Gabriel Martinelli (12), Martin Odegaard (10), and Bukayo Saka (10). Gabriel Jesus has 10 goal involvements while Granit Xhaka has five assists.

Manager Mikel Arteta will have to endure the absence of Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah. William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu are in doubt going into this game. Thomas Partey will anchor the midfield role alongside Xhaka and Odegaard. Leandro Trossard will be deployed as the central striker, with Martinelli and Saka in the wings. Aaron Ramsdlae will get the nod in the goal sticks.

Why Crystal Palace Can Beat Arsenal

The Eagles have not yet found a win in 12 games in all tourneys in 2023. However, the Eagles stood their ground as they secured draws with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brighton, Brentford, and Liverpool. The relegation battle is still a tight one in the Prem, as bottom-ranked Southampton can still pull closely despite a four-point gap by the 12th-placed Eagles. Securing the three points and the first win for 2023 would give the Eagles a six-point buffer from relegation, while also making themselves a formidable team despite being in the middle of the Prem table.

The Glaziers did not find consistency in scoring and defending this season. In 27 games, they have just fielded 21 goals while conceding 34. Their run in the FA Cup was halted by Southampton in the third round, while their journey in the Carabao Cup was ended by Newcastle United in a 3-2 result in the shootouts. The Eagles’ last win was in their last match in 2022, where they secured a 0-2 victory in their visit to the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth.

A fairly young squad with an average age of 27.3 years, all four forwards from the Eagles — Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, and Jean-Philippe Mateta — have netted goals this season, with Zaha leading the way with six. Midfielders Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Luka Milivojevic have also shown signs of brilliance, while Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, and Tyrick Mitchell impress in the backline. Eze has seven goal contributions for the club while Olise leads the Eagles with five assists. Olise leads the club with five assists while Eze has seven goal involvements. Edouard has five involvements this season.

Crystal Palace is capable of pulling an upset if they will show similar performances as in their wins over West Ham United, Leeds United, and Aston Villa. If they will pull for a draw in this game, they will have to replicate their games versus Newcastle, Leicester, Brentford, Liverpool, and Manchester United last January.

Paddy McCarthy will take charge as an interim manager for the team following Patrick Vieira’ sacking. The Eagles will surely need to add to their averages of 9.9 total shots and 4.3 corners per game. On the defensive end, they will also need to match or exceed squad averages of 18.7 tackles, 9.9 interceptions, 21.6 clearances, and 3.3 saves.

Sam Johnstone and Albert Sambi Lokonga are absent from this game. Nathan Ferguson, Vicente Guaita, Will Hughes, and James McArthur have doubtful statuses. Zaha will still lead as the central striker while AYew and Jeffrey Schlupp will be supporting from the wings. Olise, Doucoure, and Milivojevic will take the midfield.

Final Arsenal-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick

Arsenal will surely bounce back after their disappointing loss in the Europa League. The Eagles will still need good tactical playstyles that best benefits Zaha, Olise, and Ayew. This will be an exciting derby in London but the hosts will come out on top.

Final Arsenal-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-450), Over 2.5 goals (-138)