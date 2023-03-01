Two teams at the opposite ends of the Premier League table face off today, as Arsenal (18-3-3) hosts Everton (5-6-13) in England’s top flight football. Catch our Premier League odds series with our Arsenal-Everton prediction and pick while showing you also where to watch.

League leaders Arsenal aims to preserve their spot at the top. Wins over Leicester and Aston Villa gave Arsenal a two-game winning streak and they hope to add another victory here at the Emirates Stadium.

Everton, the visitors of this match, is in deep trouble. A mixed run of results puts them in a relegation battle that will go down until the last moment of the season. Right now, they are in one of the three relegation spots, but 17th-placed Leeds has just a one-point lead over them.

Here are the Arsenal-Everton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Everton Odds

Arsenal FC: -290

Everton FC: +900

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 Goals: -132

Under 2.5 Goals: +108

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat Everton

Arsenal is the current table leader with 18 wins and three draws in 24 games played. Arsenal’s visits to Leicester City and Aston Villa were fruitful as the Gunners snatched both wins in those matches. The Gunners now have a +29 goal differential, the second-best mark in the league.

Prior to their currently active two-game winning streak, the Gunners had a blip of four winless games, which included defeats to Manchester City, a draw with Brentford, and a defeat against today’s hosts. Man City also knocked them off the FA Cup.

The Gunners hope to preserve their good record on familiar territory. Arsenal boasts the fourth-best record on home games played in the Prem, earning 26 points of the possible 33. Overall, Arsenal tallies 16.1 total shots, 5.8 corner kicks, and 2.2 goals per game thanks to a 59.3% ball possession rate. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli lead the club with nine goals. Martin Odegaard ranks second in the team with six assists. Granit Xhaka has eight goal contributions for the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta will have to endure the absences of Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny in this match. Thomas Partey will return to his starting midfield role alongside Odegaard and Xhaka. Martinelli and Saka should be the forward wings with Leandro Trossard as the central striker.

Why Everton Can Beat Arsenal

From the start of the season, Everton has been performing awfully. They are once again candidates for relegation alongside Southampton and Bournemouth. Everton still carries hope to survive this season, as 13th-placed Nottingham Forest just has a four-point buffer over them. The Prem’s bottom nine teams are still trying to escape relegation, as 12th-seeded Crystal Palace and 20th-ranked Southampton are just nine points away. Everton hopes to continue its stay in the Premier League, which they were a part of since the 1931-32 season.

The Toffees have just scored 17 goals, 13 coming off from assists. Demarai Gray leads the team with three goals while Alex Iwobi is the top assist provider with six. Dwight McNeil has four goal contributions for Everton. As a team, the Science Club only tallies 10.3 shots, 7.6 successful dribbles, and 4.8 corners per game.

They won only two out of eight games this year, but those wins proved to be advantageous. They won 1-0 over Arsenal last month in Sean Dyche’s first game as Everton’s manager. They also won 1-0 over fellow relegation candidate Leeds United. The Evertonians have the fourth-worst road record in the Prem. Regardless, the Toffees are confident to pull upset games time and time again.

The Toffees just commit to a 45.4% ball possession in this campaign. It will likely be a game for them where their defensive skills will be challenged. Everton is lucky to pull another clean sheet to up their season tally to seven. In other aspects, Everton should work on increasing their averages of 18.5 tackles, 9.8 interceptions, 21.5 clearances, and 3.6 saves. They should also increase their rates of winning ground duels (52.5%) and aerial duels (45.7%). The Toffees are also losing 135.4 possessions per game while submitting 9.8 fouls and 2.2 yellow cards. Sean Dyche will have to pull a win here even with the absence of Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt heading into this match. Dyche will likely use a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Demarai Gray up front accompanied by Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Final Arsenal-Everton Prediction & Pick

Everton pulled up an upset win last month, but Arsenal is sure to secure this win at home. More goals will be fielded this time but the London crowd will be roaring for its home team.

Final Arsenal-Everton Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-290), Over 2.5 goals (-132)