Brighton clashes with Brentford! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Brighton-Brentford prediction and pick.

The Seagulls enter this game with a five-game winning streak, highlighted by a 5-0 demolition against Grimsby Town in the FA Cup.

The Bees are on a two-game unbeaten streak. Their last bout ended with a 1-1 deadlock with LeicesterCity on their home turf.

Here are the Brighton-Brentford soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brighton-Brentford Odds

Brighton: -155

Brentford: +420

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How to Watch Brighton vs. Brentford

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

Why Brighton Can Beat Brentford

The Seagulls continue to soar to the top of the Premier League table. The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, boasting a perfect record in March. Brighton now has a 12-6-7 record with 42 points, tied with Liverpool and today’s visitors. Brighton is ranked eighth among best home records, registering a 7-2-4 tally in 13 games in the Falmer Stadium.

Brighton made light work against Grimsby Town in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The Premier League team dominated the 15th-placed League Two team by controlling the ball for 73% of the match’s duration. Brighton’s 22 total shot count resulted in five goals, including a brace from Evan Ferguson, as well as goals from Deniz Undav, Solly March, and Kaoru Mitoma. Undav, Pascal Gross, and Alexis Mac Allister each got an assist.

Roberto de Zerbi, the Italian manager who took hold of the Seagulls after the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, is pulling all strings to get the Seagulls into prominence. De Zerbi and company have won against top clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Leeds in the Premier League, as well as over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister and Solly March lead the team with seven goals. The duo of Pascal Gross and Kaoru Mitoma are in joint-second place with six goals. Pervis Estupinan has also provided the squad with three assists in the Prem while Evan Ferguson has five goal involvements.

For the Prem, Brighton has scored 46 goals, 27 coming from assists. The 14.5 total shots made by the team per game have resulted in 1.8 goals per game, so expect that the Seagulls will be hunting for goals on their home turf.

Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, and Tariq Lamptey are expected to miss out for the hosts this weekend due to injury. Jason Steele will continue manning the goal sticks. Moises Caicedo might see a start in the midfield, while Lewis Dunk will partner with Adam Webster for the center-back roles.

Why Brentford Can Beat Brighton

Thomas Frank’s squad keeps on buzzing in England’s top flight. The Bees are currently in eighth place in the Prem, scoring 43 goals and conceding 34. Fifth-placers Newcastle United only has a five-point gap from them, so a possible booking to the UEFA Europa League or even the Conference League next season is still possible. Brighton has notched wins over Manchester City Liverpool, Man United, and Fulham in this campaign.

Brentford only had three matches on March 2023. They won against Fulham (3-2) and Southampton (2-0) but lost to Everton (1-0). Their last home game ended in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City. Mathias Jensen gave the bees an early lead in 32 minutes of action, but Harvey Barnes equalized just seven minutes after half-time.

In the 27 matches that Brentford has played, they have earned 10 wins and 12 draws. Since the turn of the year, the Bees had just two defeats in all competitions – the aforementioned defeat to Everton as well as their second game in 2023 which resulted in an FA Cup exit from West Ham United. Brentford would want to secure a league double from the hosts, tallying a 2-0 scoreline in their last match-up in October. However, Brentford’s 3-6-4 record on their travels is worrisome.

Ivan Toney leads the team with 16 goals and four assists while Mathias Jensen has nine goal involvements. Bryan Mbeumo has five goals and three dimes. As a team, the Bees make 10.6 total shots, 4.5 corners, and 1.6 goals per game despite a 44.0% ball possession rate. The Bees remain perfect in their penalty chances, going 6-for-6 this season.

If the Bees were to win this game, they must make brilliant efforts on the defensive end. So far, they have conceded 34 goals, but 20 of those came in their away games. Brentford should look to match or exceed their defending metrics of 15.4 tackles, 9.2 interceptions, 20.9 clearances, and 4.0 saves per game. They should also lessen their 147.1 possessions lost per game.

Keane Lewis-Potter, Kristoffer Ajer, and Vitaly Janelt are unlikely to make the trip to the south coast through injury, while there are also doubts over Mads Rasmussen and Mathias Jensen. Shandon Baptiste is suspended. Toney, Mbeumo, and Mikkel Damsgaard will start for the Bees with Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, and Joshua Dasilva taking midfield roles. David Raya retains his spot as starting goalie.

Final Brighton-Brentford Prediction & Pick

The classic tale of the Birds and the Bees find some real-life action in the Prem. Both teams are prolific in scoring, so expect a lot of goals in this match. However, Brighton has a much better form as of late, that’s why we are backing them to earn a slight advantage in this match.

Final Brighton-Brentford Prediction & Pick: Brighton (-155), Over 2.5 goals (-134)