Brighton and Southampton lock horns in England! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Brighton-Southampton prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Brighton (17-7-11) is currently in sixth place in the league and is in a good position to enter European competition next season. The Seagulls had a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle in their last game, but they will be intent to snatch points from this season’s first relegated team.

Southampton (6-6-24) is dead last in the league, having an active 11-game winless streak. The Saints have four losses on the bounce, getting defeats from Bournemouth, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham. Despite being relegated in the league, the Saints will be making it hard for the Albion to get points in this match.

Here are the Brighton-Southampton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brighton-Southampton Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion: -550

Southampton FC: +1300

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -330

Under 2.5 Goals: +250

How to Watch Brighton vs. Southampton

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 PM PT

Why Brighton Can Beat Southampton

The hosts will try to snatch as many points as possible as the spot for the top seven spots in England’s top flight remains close. The likes of Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are competing alongside Brighton to reach either the Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion are coming back to the Falmer’s Stadium on the back of the absolute clobbering they suffered at the hands of Newcastle last weekend at St. James’ Park. The Seagulls fell 4-1 to the Magpies, putting the Black-and-Whites one point away from securing a Champions League spot. Brighton had 66% ball possession and made eight total shots, but they were not able to capitalize on their chances. Deniz Undav got a goal and an own-goal in that match, while Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, and Bruno Guimaraes secured the goals for the Magpies.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will try to build momentum as their European aspirations remain alive for now. They are currently in sixth place in the league, tied with Aston Villa for 58 points and ahead of Tottenham and Brentford. They trail Liverpool by eight points. The Seagulls have kept a competitive record against the Saints, winning twice in their last four face-offs, while the other two ended in draws.

De Zerbi will still have to manage a long injury list. Solly March, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Tariq Lamptey are out. Joel Veltman and Adam Webster appear to be doubts in this match. Brighton hopes that they can add another win to their 9-3-5 home record, the ninth-best away record in the Prem where they have also scored 33 goals.

Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, and Julio Enciso will serve as attackers while Alexis Mac Allister will be joined by Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour in the midfield. Lewis Dunk partners with Levi Colwill as the starting center-backs while Pervis Estupinan and Moises Caicedo will add quality offense as creative fullbacks.

Why Southampton Can Beat Brighton

After an eleven-year stint in the top flight, which included a finish as EFL Carabao Cup runners-up in 2017, the Saints were relegated this year. Southampton’s spot in the Prem, along with two others, will be replaced by Burnley, Sheffield United, and either Luton Town or Coventry.

Southampton is in an 11-game winless run, but they managed to hold up with draws against Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal. However, the Saints lost their last game to Fulham, a match where they had 36% ball possession, five total shots, and 78% passing accuracy of the 349 passes they made. Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic secured the fate of the Saints to the EFL Championship.

Southampton’s away form this season stands at 4-2-12, where they have scored 16 times. The Saints will need to overcome their averages of 11.0 total shots, 9.3 successful dribbles, and 4.2 corners per game if they intend to make this match competitive. On the defensive end, Southampton makes averages of 18.8 tackles, 11.0 interceptions, 21.4 clearances, and 2.1 saves. Southampton will be looking to add to their tallies of 31 goals and 21 assists this season.

Spanish manager Ruben Selles will have to make some magic work in the pitch, but he will have to try to do the best he can with his roster reduction. Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios, Valentino Livramento, Romain Perraud, and Armel Bella-Kotchap are absent from this game.

Team stand-out James Ward-Prowse retains his spot in the midfield, where he will be joined by Stuart Armstrong, Theo Walcott, and Romeo Lavia. Carlos Alcaraz will occupy the front alongside Kamaldeen Sulemana. Alex McCarthy gets the nod as goalkeeper while the likes of Lyanco, Jan Bednarek, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Kyle Walker-Peters will be playing defense. Ward-Prowse looks to add to his tally of eight goals and three assists. Che Adams ranks second in the team with five goals and three dimes.

Final Brighton-Southampton Prediction & Pick

Brighton will need to turn up their engines and secure what seems to be an easy win at home. The Seagulls should score a lot this time and get the crucial three points.

Final Brighton-Southampton Prediction & Pick: Brighton (-550), Over 2.5 goals (-330)