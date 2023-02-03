Round 22 of the Premier League is rolling this weekend. We will be witnessing a highly awaited fixture featuring the struggling Toffees from Everton (3-6-11) and the mighty Gunners from Arsenal (16-2-1). It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, featuring our Everton-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Everton’s run of 68 consecutive years in the top flight is in danger, as they are currently in the relegation zone after posting only 15 points in the possible 60 across 20 games. Frank Lampard’s sacking means that Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Blues will be the toughest test this year against table leaders Arsenal.

Arsenal has just dropped one game in 19 possible matches, and they share honors with Napoli and Barcelona as the only clubs to clinch 50 points in the top European football leagues after just 19 games. Getting the three points would mean that Arsenal can leapfrog second-place Manchester City by eight points.

Here are the Everton-Arsenalsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Everton-Arsenal Odds

Everton: +700

Arsenal: -250

Draw: -360

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

Why Everton Can Beat Arsenal

Unlike this fixture’s opponent that enjoy top-table glory, Everton is again scrambling its pieces to survive another possible relegation. They occupy the 19th spot, having two fewer losses than bottom-ranked Southampton and two points behind 18th-place Bournemouth. Everton would need to make a series of miraculous wins now if they do not want the events that transpired in the previous season to happen again.

Sean Dyche is the new manager at the helm, meaning he needs to work on Everton’s offensive and defensive dimensions right away. The Toffees have found the back of the net just 15 times this season while conceding 28 goals, a humongous -13 point differential. They have a 46.1% ball possession rate, making just 9.9 total shots and 4.7 corners per game.

The departure of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle means that the School of Science will have one less option in the attack. The club’s failure to sign possible signees like Olivier Giroud, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Andre Ayew, Paul Onuachu, Terem Moffi, and Joe Anderson just made the situation in Everton worse.

Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Neal Maupay have shown flashes of greatness on the pitch, but they still struggle to find consistency in their games. James Tarkowski has been the most productive player for Everton, while Jordan Pickford has kept the team alive in some matchups despite posting only four clean sheets. Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi, and Idrissa Gueye are also brilliant, but they cannot keep turning off their switches, especially since relegation is on the line.

Everton’s three wins this season are over Crystal Palace, Southampton, and West Ham United, while some of their draws were made versus Manchester City, Fulham, Liverpool, Leeds, and Brentford. If they hope to snatch a win or a draw in this game, they must exhibit pound-for-pound responses, especially against Arsenal’s deadly attacking setups.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Everton

Arsenal’s magical run continues in 2023. They may have been kicked off the FA Cup by Manchester City courtesy of a Nathan Ake shot that Aaron Ramsdale failed to save, but Arsenal still boasts a 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Gunners’ sole defeat was way back in December versus Manchester United, which remains Arsenal’s only loss so far. Only Newcastle and Southampton were the teams to settle games with a draw.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is still juggling with the injuries sustained by Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith-Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal hopes that new signings Jorginho and Leandro Trossard will work their magic on the pitch, which only bolsters the attacking frontline composed of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Eddie Nketiah.

Norway international Martin Odegaard continues to make brilliant duties as captain and midfielder for the Gunners, and it only helps that Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are also making their work in the midfield more known. Saka, Odegaard, and Jesus each have more than 10 goals and assists for the club. Even defenders Gabriel and William Saliba have notched two goals each for the squad, while Fabio Vieira has notched one despite limited action.

The key to Arsenal’s victory is to continue their ridiculous pace and control of the game. They have been dominant in possessing the ball (57.3%), making accurate ball passes (85.2%), and providing accurate long balls (57.1%).

Final Everton-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Two teams at the opposite ends of the Premier League table face off at Goodison Park. A multitude of problems still cloud Everton, and they will surely deal with more problems on the pitch, especially since Arsenal has not shown signs of slowing down. Back the Gunners to dominate the football field in what appears as another lopsided game for the league leaders.

Final Everton-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-250)