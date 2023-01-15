The Sunday show match in the Premier League will feature Newcastle United (9-8-1) hosting Fulham (9-4-6) in St. James’ Park. Read through our Premier League odds series, which includes our prediction and pick for the Newcastle United-Fulham game.

Newcastle looks to complete the league double against Fulham for the first time since the 2007-2008 season. They won the first matchup as the visiting team in Craven Cottage last October, ending with a 1-4 score including a brace from Miguel Almiron. Notching a victory against Fulham will also extend the Magpies’ streak against the Cottagers to three wins, which shall be a first record for the club ever.

Fulham expects to maintain its winning ways, having already recorded five straight wins, the last of which was Thursday’s win against Chelsea. The Cottagers look for a first win in the Prem; their last win against the Magpies came in English Football League Championship in the 2016-2017 season, the second-highest football division in England.

Here are the Newcastle United-Fulham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle United-Fulham Odds

Newcastle United: -200

Fulham:+500

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Fulham

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock

Time: 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Newcastle United Can Beat Fulham

Newcastle United has been a surprise this season. In their 19th match last season, Newcastle was a candidate for relegation after tallying a 1-8-10 record, good for 19th in the standings. Now, entering their 19th match, the Magpies are in fourth place, trailing Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United for the title race.

The Toon have been virtually unstoppable on home soil, tallying eight wins and five draws at St. James’ Park. As of the moment, they are tied with Brentford in leading the league with the most draws at eight and match Arsenal with only one loss incurred.

Newcastle’s defensive metrics have been phenomenal. Nick Pope is the man between the goal sticks, who looks to repeat his 2019-2020 performance with Burnley, as he currently leads the league with 10 clean sheets and an astonishing 83.6 % save rate. Alongside defenders Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn, the Magpies commit 16.7 tackles, 9.1 interceptions, and 18.6 clearances per game.

They are no slouch in offense either. Miguel Almiron placed sixth in the league with nine goals scored. Fellow forward Callum Wilson also netted in six goals for the Magpies, with 10 other players contributing goals.

Newcastle will be playing without the services of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defenders Emil Krafth and Matt Targett. Despite their absences, Eddie Howe’s coaching has been sensational, which resulted in 32 goals and 19 assists in 18 matches played.

Why Fulham Can Beat Newcastle United

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is back to play after serving his one-game suspension in the West London derby against Chelsea, where the Cottagers won 2-1 thanks to goals from Willian and Carlos Vinicius. Mitro currently ranks fourth among the top scorers in the league, with 11 goals smashed.

Midfielder Neeskens Kebano is unavailable to play due to injury while Antonee Robinson will be serving his suspension. Even with their unavailability, Fulham has thrived in the Prem, having won five games in a row in all competitions. They currently stand sixth in the league, with wins against Chelsea, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Aside from the aforementioned Mitrovic, Fulham also has a ton of offensive talent. Andreas Pereira, Bobby Decordova-Reid, and Willian have seven, five, and four goals and assists respectively. Their offensive matrices of 47.3% ball possession translated to 32 goals, 18 coming from assists.

Fulham has been fairly decent on the defensive end. They have kept five clean sheets in the top flight, four of which came from Bernd Leno. For this game, Leno will be accompanied by defenders Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Kenny Tete, and Layvin Kurzawa, who was loaned from Paris Saint-Germain and will replace Robinson in the backline. Fulham makes 16.2 tackles, 7.8 interceptions, 18.3 clearances, and 4.1 saves per game.

Final Newcastle United-Fulham Prediction & Pick

Both teams look energized heading into this game. Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and Joelinton are expected to have a toe-to-toe face-off against Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, while Andreas Pereira, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Joao Palhinha, and Harrison Reed shall have a competitive midfield battle with Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, and Joe Willock. The first leg of this matchup presented a 4-1 defeat at Craven Cottage, which is why Fulham is eager to make a barrage of goals alongside Newcastle.

However, it’s best to back the home team in this game. Trippier’s activity on the offense provides the Toon with a two-way player performing in a high level. Newcastle United has a far better defensive backline, and they are expected to clinch a new club record of five clean sheets in a row.

Final Newcastle United-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Newcastle United (-200), Over 2.5 goals (-138)