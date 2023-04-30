Newcastle and Southampton meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Newcastle-Southampton prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Despite being known as a defensive team, Newcastle pounded their opponents by scoring 10 goals in the past two games. The Geordies thumped Tottenham in a 6-1 scoreline and followed that with a 4-1 demolition in their visit to Goodison Park.

The Saints are dead last in the league, having an active eight-game losing streak. The relegation battle in England has dwindled down in the past weeks, but 15th-placed West Ham has just a 10-point lead over the Saints. Southampton hopes to put an end to their winless run, which included a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth last timeout.

Here are the Newcastle-Southampton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Southampton Odds

Newcastle United: -400

Southampton: +1200

Draw: +490

Over 2.5 Goals: -164

Under 2.5 Goals: +134

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Southampton

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Newcastle Can Beat Southampton

Newcastle United is in third place in the league table at the moment and has punched above their weight this year. The Magpies suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa, but they responded with convincing wins over Tottenham and Everton. In their last match against the Toffees, Newcastle had 60% ball possession, 15 total shots, eight shots on target, and 14 corner kicks. Callum Wilson bagged a brace while Joelinton and Jacob Murphy scored one each. Newcastle carries a 17-11-4 record, including a 9-5-1 record at home here in St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have thwarted the Saints on three occasions this season. They delivered a 4-1 win against Southampton in the St. Mary’s Stadium last November and put a 3-1 aggregate win in two legs in the EFL Carabao Cup semifinals. The Town is surely willing to get their third straight win and their fourth straight at home.

The Geordies hope to retain their fourth-place standing in the Prem to secure a ticket to the Champions League next season. Newcastle has scored 58 goals in 32 matches, 37 of which coming from assists. Newcastle has been described as the best defensive team in England, tallying 13 clean sheets while making 16.2 tackles, 8.8 interceptions, 17.5 clearances, and 2.5 saves per match. They have only conceded 26 goals at a 0.8 average per game, the best mark in the league. Newcastle has won 10 of the last 20 matchups, which might give them the psychological edge here.

Newcastle United needs to prove their mettle in this fixture. Fit-again Miguel Almiron is in contention to start, as he is now second in the team with 11 goals. Callum Wilson now leads the squad with 13 goals while Alexander Isak has 10. Kieran Trippier is tied with Joe Willock to lead the team with six assists. Bruno Guimaraes has eight goal involvements.

For Eddie Howe’s team, Emil Krafth and Allan Saint-Maximin are out while Fabian Schar is in a doubtful status. If Almiron does not start, Jacob Murphy might take his place. Sean Longstaff continues to pair with Bruno and Willock in the midfield. If Schar sits out, Jamaal Lascelles will start as center-back, pairing with Sven Botman.

Why Southampton Can Beat Newcastle

Southampton was one of the teams to watch out in the Premier League in the early-to-mid 2010s. However, this season will not be any different, as they occupy the bottom spot with five games to go. Currently, they share the relegation spot with former Champions Leicester City and long-time English flight competitors Everton. Only six points separate the Saints from 16th and 17th-placed Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, so Southampton will be determined to get the three points here.

Southampton is in an eight-game winless run, but they managed to hold up with draws against Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal. However, the Saints lost their last game to Bournemouth, a match where they had 57% ball possession, 11 total shots, and six corner kicks. Che Adams’ equalizer was ruled out by the VAR, which meant that the Saints failed to snatch a point in their last home game.

The biggest reason why Southampton could win this match is James Ward-Prowse. The former Soton youth product leads the team with seven goals and two assists, and he gets most of his goals by way of free kicks. Che Adams has five goals and three assists for the team. Carlos Alcaraz and Romain Perraud each have four goal involvements for the team. As a team, Southampton just makes 11.2 total shots, 3.7 shots on target, and 4.2 corner kicks per game. On the defensive end, they notch averages of 19.1 tackles, 11.2 interceptions, 21.1 clearances, and 2.1 saves. Southampton only had four wins and two draws in 16 away games, but their season-long relegation scare should be enough to motivate them to get the win here. Southampton should take inspiration from their wins over Leicester, Chelsea, Everton, and Bournemouth this season.

Manager Ruben Selles will have to make some magic work in the pitch, but he will have to try to do the best he can with his roster reduction. Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios, and Valentino Livramento are absent from this game. Team stand-outs Ward-Prowse and Perraud appear to be in doubt, but they might push to play in this game. Alcaraz will occupy the front alongside Paul Onuachu. Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Romeo Lavia will play in the midfield. Gavin Bazunu gets the nod as goalkeeper while Perraud joins Duje Caleta-Car, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Kyle Walker-Peters in the defense.

Final Newcastle-Southampton Prediction & Pick

With the scoring groove and defensive sharpness of the hosts, it would be a miracle if the guests get the win here.

Final Newcastle-Southampton Prediction & Pick: Newcastle United (-400), Over 2.5 goals (-164)