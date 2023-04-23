Newcastle and Tottenham battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Newcastle-Tottenham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Newcastle’s streak of five straight wins came to an end when they visited Villa Park. The Geordies only managed to make eight total shots with two on target. Ollie Watkins bagged a brace while Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring for Aston Villa. Newcastle previously got wins over Wolves, Nottingham, Man United, West Ham, and Brentford.

The Spurs also endured the same result as they hosted the Cherries in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Heung-Min Son started the scoring streak in the game but Bournemouth responded with goals from Matias Viña and Dominic Solanke. Arnaut Danjuma equalized in the 88th frame but Dango Ouattara’s goal in the 90+5th minute sealed the three points for the visitors.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Tottenham Odds

Newcastle United: -120

Tottenham Hotspur FC: +330

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -128

Under 2.5 Goals: +106

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Tottenham

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network,

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Sling Blue

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Newcastle Can Beat Tottenham

Newcastle United is in fourth place in the league table at the moment and has punched above their weight this year. The Magpies suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend. Newcastle carries a 15-11-4 record, including an 8-5-1 record at home here in St. James’ Park.

The Magpies would have been expecting a tough 90 minutes at Villa Park last time out but nobody saw them losing the game 3-0. Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring and two goals from Watkins in the second half ended any faint hopes of a Newcastle comeback.

The Geordies hope to retain their fourth-place standing in the Prem to secure a ticket to the Champions League next season. Newcastle has scored 48 goals in 30 matches, 31 of which coming from assists. Newcastle has been described as the best defensive team in England, tallying 13 clean sheets while making 16.6 tackles, 8.9 interceptions, 18 clearances, and 2.5 saves per match. They have only conceded 24 goals at a 0.8 average per game, the best mark in the league. Newcastle’s 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture this season could also give them the psychological edge here.

Newcastle United needs to prove their mettle in this fixture. Fit-again Miguel Almiron is in contention to start, as he leads the team with 11 goals. Callum Wilson comes next with 10 goals while Alexander Isak has eight. Kieran Trippier leads the team with six assists. while Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes have seven goal involvements.

For Eddie Howe’s team, Emil Kraft, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Ryan Fraser remain sidelined for the hosts this weekend. Sean Longstaff could return to Newcastle’s starting line-up after only featuring as a substitute against Aston Villa following a bout of tonsillitis.

Why Tottenham Can Beat Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur is currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and has not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and cannot afford another debacle in this match. Tottenham was expected to secure all three points at home to struggling Bournemouth last weekend but ended up losing a five-goal thriller.

The Hotspurs have been plagued by several issues this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The North London giants are three points behind their top-four rivals and are in desperate need of a run of good results at the moment. Tottenham hoists a 16-5-10 record. They have a 5-5-5 away record, scoring 24 goals while conceding 25 in those 15 matches.

Spurs continue to struggle for any sort of form, though, which is particularly true on the road given that the London side has now failed to win any of their prior six away matches across all competitions. The Spurs’ last away win was way back at the end of January in a 0-3 win against Preston North End in Round Four of the FA Cup. The Spurs should be adamant about getting the win after securing the league double last season.

Tottenham will assess Clement Lenglet, who was forced off against Bournemouth. Cristian Stellini has confirmed that the Frenchman should train tomorrow and will start if able to. That is good news for Spurs, who are without defenders Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, and Ryan Sessegnon, while Davinson Sanchez is unlikely to start regardless having struggled against Bournemouth. Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, and Lucas Moura are all absent, the latter due to suspension.

Japhet Tanganga figures for a start in the center-back position. Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski are guaranteed starters in the front. Kane looks to add to his 23-goal and two-assist tally, while Son also seeks to add to his count of eight goals and four assists. Kulusevski is tied with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ivan Perisic with eight goal contributions. 14 players have recorded at least one goal for the Spurs.

Final Newcastle-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Newcastle thumped Tottenham in their earlier fixture this season. While Tottenham boasts a lot of talent up front, they still struggle against this brilliant defensive-oriented Magpies squad. There is no guarantee of clean sheets here, but it is best to back the hosts to get the win here in a high-scoring fashion.

Final Newcastle-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Newcastle (-120), Over 2.5 goals (-128)