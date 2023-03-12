West Ham United (6-5-14) will be hosting the visiting Aston Villa (10-4-11) in an exciting Premier League game. Watch out for our Premier League odds series, with this West Ham-Aston Villa prediction and pick prepared for you!

The Hammers will try to find some good results and recover from their current relegation placement. The Irons recently won against AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League and hope to build on that momentum.

The Lions enter the week in 11th place with 34 points. Coming off wins over Everton and Crystal Palace, Unai Emery’s squad looks to snatch three points to get them 14 points ahead of relegation.

Here are the West Ham-Aston Villa soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: West Ham-Aston Villa Odds

West Ham: +120

Aston Villa: +240

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +114

Under 2.5 Goals: -140

How to Watch West Ham vs. Aston Villa

TV: USA Network,

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why West Ham Can Beat Aston Villa

David Moyes and company hope to make a breakthrough in this tourney despite their struggling form in the Prem. West Ham has been in and out of the relegation zone, but they now currently occupy the 18th place. Leeds and Southampton are the other current candidates for relegation. Despite their placement, 12th-placed Crystal Palace has just a four-point edge over them.

West Ham has logged 23 goals this season but gave up 33. Despite their poor run in the Prem, West Ham is still in contention for the UEFA Europa Conference League. They achieved a perfect record in Group B, going ahead of Anderlecht, Silebourg, and FCSB. West Ham most recently won against AEK Larnaca, where Michail Antonio bagged a brace in the said match. West Ham’s opportunity to proceed to the FA Cup quarterfinals was ended by Manchester United. In the Prem, the Hammers were the victims to a 4-0 hammering by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Moyes will have to improve their game averages of 12.8 total shots, 5.2 corners, and 43.6% ball possession, especially against a Villa side that is dominant in the offense. Danny Ings leads the Irons in the Prem with eight goals while Said Benrahma has provided three assists. Jarrod Bowen also has six goal contributions for the club. West Ham will be determined to improve their 5-2-5 home record this season, which is the 13th-best mark in the league. Getting the three points here will propel West Ham out of relegation, with Bournemouth replacing the Hammers in the bottom three.

Antonio, Lukasz Fabiansk, and Vladimir Coufal are doubtful heading into this match. Ings, Bowen, and Lucas Paqueta will be primed to lead the attack. Captain Declan Rice is sure to get starting midfield duties alongside Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta. Second-choice goalie Alphonse Areola will start between the goal sticks.

Why Aston Villa Can Beat West Ham

Aston Villa is currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings, picking up 10 wins, four draws, and 11 losses across 25 matches. After big boss Steven Gerrard was sacked, the Lions have seen improvements under Unai Emery this season. Aston Villa is now seven spots and 11 points ahead of today’s hosts, as well as Leeds and Southampton.

The Villans currently have the ninth-best away record with a 4-2-6 standing in 12 games played. While the Villans had just 11 goals made and 19 goals conceded in their travels, they still have a better away record than Liverpool, Brentford, and Leicester City. Villa’s last two games were also productive, as they ended February with a 2-0 win over Everton and started March with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

This was just the second back-to-back victory for Villa. The games with Leicester City, Manchester City, and Arsenal were defeats. The Lions will be determined to get another win and even book a top-six placement this season, as Newcastle United has just a seven-point advantage. Ollie Watkins leads the team with eight goals while Douglas Luiz has five assists. Leon Bailey has six goal contributions for the team.

Villa may soon enjoy a healthy squad, as Diego Carlos, Philippe Coutinho, and Leander Dendoncker are still absent in this game. Boubacar Kamara is also a doubt in this game. However, eager to put Aston Villa into the top half of the league, Emery will take advantage of West Ham’s recently struggling form and push for a win. To make this happen, Emery must work his way to increase Villa’s goal-scoring opportunities, as they have only found the back of the net 31 times while conceding 38. Watkins will be joined by Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn up front. If Kamara suits up in this game, Luiz and Emiliano Buendia will join him in the midfield.

Final West Ham-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

West Ham has recently won against European opponents, but they will need to have that drive as they face domestic English clubs. Aston Villa has not been disappointing since Emery’s reign as manager. Back the visitors to get the win here.

Final West Ham-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa (+240), Over 2.5 goals (+114)