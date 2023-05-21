West Ham and Leeds meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our West Ham-Leeds prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

West Ham (10-7-19) is now headed to the second Europa Conference League final and will be facing off Fiorentina after outscoring AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate. The Hammers are hoping to build on their winning ways as they want to get away from the relegation zone.

Leeds (7-10-19) is hanging on the balance, currently two points behind Everton. With a seven-game winless run at bay, the Whites will need to get at least a win in their remaining matches, or else they will have to spend their 2023-2024 campaign in the EFL Championship.

Here are the West Ham-Leeds soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: West Ham-Leeds Odds

West Ham United: +165

Leeds United: +150

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch West Ham vs. Leeds

TV: USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC

Stream: nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, fuboTV, Sling Blue

Time: 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT

Why West Ham Can Beat Leeds

West Ham have had a season full of ups and downs. They are very close to survival if they can get some points in their last games. Aside from the Prem, West Ham remains the favorite to win the Europa Conference League, where they will be fighting the Italian squad Fiorentina in the finals.

The Hammers did a great job last week beating AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semifinals. Pablo Fornals delivered a 94th-minute goal to put the aggregate scoreline to 3-1. The Hammers remained composed in their game in the AFAS Stadion, making the best out of their 30% ball possession, nine total shots, three corner kicks, and two shots on target. West Ham will be facing Italian squad Fiorentina in the finals.

Back in the Prem, the Irons are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and lost their last league match to Brentford. The Bees blasted their two goals in the first -half, with Mathias Jensen and Ben Mee getting the assists for the goals of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. With their European victory, the Hammers will look to achieve a similar result this weekend in England. West Ham’s home form will be tested, where they had won seven and drew four in the past 18 games. At home, the Hammers scored 23 goals and conceded the same.

West Ham United has shown marked improvement over the past month and is intent on distancing itself from the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester, and today’s visitors are still trying to survive relation. Southampton was the first team to secure their relegation fate.

For manager David Moyes, only Gianluca Scamaccca remains absent from the squad. The Hammers will look towards Danny Ings, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio. The four forwards have combined for 24 of West Ham’s 38 goals this season. Tomas Soucek ranks second in the team with three assists. Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice have combined for 11 goal contributions for West Ham. The Hammers need to match or exceed their averages of 12.2 shots, 5.4 corners, and 40.9% ball possession if they intend to get points in the London Stadium.

Why Leeds Can Beat West Ham

Leeds United is currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and has not been at its best in recent weeks. With two games left in the season, Leeds will need to strengthen their offensive tactics and wish for other relegation-battling teams to lose. Leeds was also involved in a relegation battle last year, where Burnley, Watford, and Norwich were sent back to the EFL Championship.

The away side forced a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last timeout and will need to bounce back in this fixture. Their game with the Magpies looked disadvantageous for the Peacocks, as Leeds failed to capitalize on an early goal from Luke Ayling. Patrick Bamford missed his chance to score at the penalty spot, which led to a Newcastle possession and a goal from Callum Wilson three minutes after. Wilson bagged his second 10 minutes after the hour mark but Rasmus Kristensen managed to squeak another goal after nine minutes. Bamford, Wilfried Gnonto, and Joel Robles got yellow cards in that match while Junior Firpo received an indirect red card.

Leeds United have conceded a lot of goals this season, where they lead the league with 71 goals surrendered, 19 goals worse than today’s hosts. Leeds’ defensive decline has been evident lately, giving up four to Arsenal, five to Crystal Palace, six to Liverpool, and four to Bournemouth. If the Whites wish to survive this game and this season, they will need to up their defensive lapses.

Just like the hosts, Leeds United is also concerned with staying in the Premier League next season, as only two points separate them from 17th-placed Everton. The Whites are on a run of seven straight winless games in the Premier League. Leeds’ away form will be challenged here, as they have only won twice and drew thrice in their travels.

Coach Javi Gracia will need to snatch a point or three in this game. Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined through injury. Liam Cooper is doubtful to appear in this match. Firpo will also be watching the games from the sidelines as he serves his suspension.

Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, and Rodrigo will be providing the attacking arsenal for the Peacocks. 15 different Leeds players have scored or assisted in the competition. Rodrigo leads the team with 12 goals, followed by Sinisterra with five. Harrison, Bamford, and Crysencio Summerville are equally tied with four goals each. Harrison also leads the team with seven assists. Meanwhile, Wilfried Gnonto has six goal involvements in this campaign.

Final West Ham-Leeds Prediction & Pick

West Ham will be building from their European glory and hope to bring joy to the London fans. A lot of goals are expected, especially with a frail Leeds defense. Place your stakes on the Hammers to hammer down the Peacocks.

Final West Ham-Leeds Prediction & Pick: West Ham (+165), Over 2.5 goals (-138)