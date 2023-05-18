AZ Alkmaar and West Ham meet in the Europa Conference League! Catch the Europa Conference League odds series here, featuring our AZ Alkmaar-West Ham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Alkmaar bounced back from their 2-1 defeat in the first leg with a 5-1 demolition against Emmen in the Eredivisie. The Cheeseheads are headed back in the AFAS Stadion seeking to work on their fortunes. AZ is seeking to get its first trophy since their 2012-13 win the KNVB Cup.

After snatching crucial victories over Manchester United and today’s hosts previosly, the Hammers are back in their losing ways with a 2-0 defeat against Brentford. With struggles in the Premier League, the Hammers are hoping to build on their winning ways to capture the ECL trophy.

Why AZ Alkmaar Can Beat West Ham

AZ Alkmaar will try to overturn the 2-1 goal deficit from the first leg of this tie when they take on English Premier League side West Ham United at their own ground on Thursday. Alkmaar will impose their will as their loss to the English club is their first defeat in the past five games.

The Cheese Farmers go into this game with a lot of confidence after getting a 5-1 win over Emmen last weekend. AZ scored all their five goals in the first half, were Sven Mijnans, Myron Van Brederode, and Jordy Clasie got one each while Sam Beukema bagged a brace. Despite the win, Pascal Jansen’s men are still two points behind third-placed Ajax, meaning there is still plenty of work to be done in the league, as well as in Thursday’s Conference League game.

Coach Pascal Jansen and his team have a good record at home this season, tallying a 9-5-2 record and scoring 35 goals. They need to overturn a one-goal deficit, which is possible. AZ has scored 19 goals in 11 matches in this competition. AZ topped Group E over the likes of Dnipro-1, Apollon, and Vaduz while eliminating Lazio and Anderlecht in the playoff rounds.

The Cheeseheads have had to contend with a few possible absentees in this game. Sem Westerveld and Bruno Martins Indi are doubtful to make an appearance here. Vangelis Pavlidis is expected to lead the line; he will be looking to add to his five-goal tally.

Why West Ham Can Beat AZ Alkmaar

West Ham have had a season full of ups and downs. They still have not mathematically ensured survival in the league, but they are very close to it. West Ham United has shown marked improvement over the past month and will be intent on distancing itself from the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds, and Leicester are still trying to survive relation. Southampton secured their fate back to the EFL Championship after a 2-0 loss to Fulham.

The Hammers failed to get a win in their travel to the Brentford Community Stadium. The Bees ended as 2-0 winners in their home ground, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa appearing in the scorelines. The Hammers only had 47% possession and had a 24-4 disadvantage on total shots. Danny Ings looked to have scored during that match, but it was overruled after VAR review.

The Irons should be confident heading into Netherlands as they captured a 2-1 victory over the hosts. If the Hammers close this one out, they will be one step away from qualifying for a European competition after 24 years. West Ham are the favorites to win this competition, and they are primed to reach the finals of the second Europa Conference League. Michael Antonio and Said Benrahma scored for the Irons, while Tijjani Reijnders was the scorer for the Dutch squad.

West Ham United is currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. West Ham will have to get over their away struggles, as they have only a 3-3-12 record on the road and scored only 15 goals.

Gianluca Scamacca is still sidelined for this match. Michail Antonio and Vladimir Coufal are still having doubtful statuses. If Antonio will not suit up in this match, manager David Moyes will look toward Danny Ings and Benrahma to step up and add to their goal tallies in this fixture. Moyes will have to figure out either of Lukasz Fabianski or Alphonse Areola to get the nod as the starting goalkeeper. Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen will join in front to provide more offensive production. Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will also hold the West Ham midfield.

Final AZ Alkmaar-West Ham Prediction & Pick

With their Premier League struggles, West Ham will be looking to make good of their status as tournament favorites. AZ will not let this game be a giveaway match, so they will at least try to match the same scoreline in the first leg.

Final AZ Alkmaar-West Ham Prediction & Pick: West Ham (+165), Over 2.5 goals (+104)