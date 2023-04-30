Bournemouth and Leeds meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Bournemouth-Leeds prediction and pick.

The Cherries do not want to get back to the EFL Championship next year. They are entering this match with four wins over the past six games. After a goalless halftime game with bottom-ranked Southampton, Bournemouth scored shortly after the half-time whistle. Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal for the game off an assist from Dominic Solanke.

Leeds has been outscored by 15-6 in the past four games, which is not a good look given the relegation scare that awaits them. The Whites are on a four-game winless streak, where their last match with Leicester City ended in a draw. The Peacocks will be looking to find their second win in April as they head in the Vitality Stadium.

Here are the Bournemouth-Leeds soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Bournemouth-Leeds Odds

AFC Bournemouth:+145

Leeds United FC: +180

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -130

Under 2.5 Goals: +106

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Leeds

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Bournemouth Can Beat Leeds

Bournemouth comes into this game on the back of a 0-1 away win over Southampton in the Prem. Despite getting just 43% ball possession, the Cherries got the better of the Saints by tallying 16 total shots and four corner kicks. Marcus Tavernier scored from a lovely assist from Dominic Solanke in the 50th minute. Che Adams powered through a kick in the 90th minute, but it was ruled offside, giving Bournemouth three points. That game also secured Neto’s sixth clean sheet this season.

Nearly left for dead after losing to Brighton, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Aston Villa from February to March, what has been most impressive about the Cherries’ resurgence is the opposition it has come against. Bournemouth has slayed Liverpool, Fulham, Leicester, and Tottenham to assemble a stretch of five wins and 15 points earned in their last eight league games. This accounts for more than 41% of their total points haul on the season. Bournemouth wishes to improve its 10-6-17 record in the Prem, including a 5-4-7 record at home where they delivered 15 goals.

The Cherries were active during the winter window, but it is two players who have been here all season who have helped power the attack: Phillip Billing and Dominic Solanke. Billing leads the team with seven goals and one assist. Marcus Tavernier has five goals and four assists. Solanke leads the team with 12 goal involvements, consisting of five goals and seven assists. Seven other players have scored for Bournemouth. They are averaging 9.5 total shots, 3.8 corners, and one goal per game.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil will hope the Boscombe gets a favorable result at home, even with the absences of Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas, and Hamed Junior Traore. Bournemouth may opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation this time, with Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, and Marcos Senesi starting as defenders for Bournemouth. Billing and Solanke continue to lead in front, along with Ryan Christie.

Why Leeds Can Beat Bournemouth

Leeds United is currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and has not been at its best in recent weeks. The away side slumped to a 1-1 draw with Leicester City last timeout and will need to bounce back in this fixture. Their game with the Foxes was a tight contest, with Leeds getting an early goal from Luis Sinisterra in the 20th minute. However, Leicester legend Jamie Vardy subbed in the 70th minute and equalized 10 minutes after.

Leeds United have conceded a lot of goals this season, where they lead the league with 63 goals surrendered, tied with today’s hosts. Leeds’ defensive decline has been evident lately, giving up six to Liverpool, five to Crystal Palace, and four to Arsenal. If the Whites wish to survive this game and this season, they will need to up their defensive lapses.

Just like the hosts, Leeds United is also concerned with staying in the Premier League next season, as only one point separates them from the relegation zone. The Whites are on a run of four straight winless games in the Premier League, conceding an average of 3.5 goals per game. Leeds should take advantage of its record against the Cherries, where they won four of the five matchups, including a 4-3 victory last November.

Coach Javi Gracia will need to snatch a point or three in this game. Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas both remain sidelined through injury but are the home side’s only concerns for Tuesday’s welcome of Leicester. Luis Sinisterra is doubtful to appear in this match. Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville, and Brenden Aaronson will be providing the attacking arsenal for the Peacocks.

14 Leeds players have scored in the competition. Rodrigo leads the team with 11 goals, followed by Sinisterra with five. Harrison and Summerville come next with four goals. Harrison also leads the team with seven assists. Wilfried Gnonto has five goal involvements in this campaign.

Final Bournemouth-Leeds Prediction & Pick

Bournemouth is finding some groove as of late, but the Peacocks should lay their losing streak to rest by winning this important match. Back the Whites to get the much-needed win and secure the league double over the Boscombe.

Final Bournemouth-Leeds Prediction & Pick: Leeds United (+180), Over 2.5 goals (-130)