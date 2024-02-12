Here's how to befriend the charismatic TV Salesman President Tanaka!

Here is the Devil Social Link Guide for President Tanaka in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with President Tanaka, available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Reload, the 2024 remake of Persona 3. The Social Link Guide for Devil in Persona 3 Portable is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Reload President Tanaka Devil Social Link Guide

President Tanaka is located in Paulownia Mall at night, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Unlocking the Devil Social Link can start as early as Late May. To start the Devil Social Link, players will need three things. The first is Rank 4 Charm, which may be a bit difficult to reach this early in the game (unless you are on New Game+). The second thing to do is to reach Rank 4 in the Hermit Social Link, where Maya will tell you about a man who hangs out in Paulownia Mall. The last thing you need is 40,000 yen.

On your first meeting, if your Charm is at the right level, Tanaka will ask for 20,000 Yen from you as an investment. The next night you meet him, and the next, he will ask for 10,000 Yen. Once you have done this, the Devil Social Link will officially start.

As with any other Social Links, having a Persona of the Devil Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive a Thank You Letter from President Tanaka when the Devil Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Beelzebub.

President Tanaka Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for President Tanaka in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, this is a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Devil Arcana when you spend time with President Tanaka.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

All right… If you insist, I'll give you my autograph. It's always a pleasure to meet a fan. Who are you? I don't want an autograph. You look familiar.

It sounds like he's talking about me… Talk to him. Ignore him.

Don't even think about telling someone that I took your money or called you a little brat! Capiche!? Got it. Whatever you say.

Please! I'll lick your shoes clean if you want me to! All right. I don't care.



Rank 2

‘Placebo!’ The stress is on the middle syllable. “Placebo.” ……

These are just a fraction of our unique line of products. Wow. Can you even sell those?



Rank 3

These days, even a grade-schooler knows how to buy stocks online. How about you? Interested in stock trading? Maybe a little. Not at all.



Rank 4

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be able to see through people’s bathing suits at the beach? Sure have! Is that possible?



Rank 5

Ugh, I just can’t concentrate. I get so worked up when I picture his face! What happened? Whose face?

Then… he just stopped coming to work. I feel sorry for him. What happened to him?

It makes me sick just thinking about the net losses… Argh… It's all about the money… How bad is it?



Rank 6

Just the other day, my high school organized a class reunion. Sounds fun. Sounds like a hassle.



Rank 7

Well? Do you notice anything different about me? Like what? Sort of…

Which one do you think the supermarket would stock? The organic one. The one that looks good.



Rank 8

He said, ‘Thank you.’ You must've misheard. Why would he say that?



Rank 9

But no matter how attractive she was, I was repulsed by her dedication to charity work. Are you going to donate? You're not gonna donate?



Rank 10

There are no choices here, so just enjoy Tanaka's character development in this Social Link episode.

That's all for our guide for President Tanaka's Devil Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.