We're set for another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 101 as the promotion returns from a long, well-earned break. This next Prelim will take place in the Welterweight (170) Division and features heavy hitters Preston Parsons of Florida taking on Jacobe Smith of Florida. Check out our UFC odds series for our Parsons-Smith prediction and pick.

Preston Parsons (11-5) will make this walk with a 2-3 UFC record since 2021. He's alternated wins and losses over throughout his tenure, most recently falling to Oban Elliott via unanimous decision. He'll look to get one back on his record as the sizable betting underdog. Parsons stands 5-foot-11 with a 71-inch reach.

Jacobe Smith (9-0) will make his UFC debut following a knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series just three months ago. He's been perfect since 2021 and of his nine wins, all but two have come by way of knockout. He'll look to impress as the next big prospect coming to Welterweight. Smith stands 5-foot-10 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Preston Parsons-Jacobe Smith Odds

Preston Parsons: +410

Jacobe Smith: -550

Over 1.5 rounds: -215

Under 1.5 rounds: +165

Why Preston Parsons Will Win

Preston Parsons was stunned as the betting favorite in his last fight by getting out-classed on the feet by Oban Elliott. While his opponent came ready, it was certainly an off night for Parsons as he failed to string back-to-back wins for the first time. Parsons has all the physical tools and skills to become a serious contender in this division, but he'll need to focus on putting together a full and balanced performance without giving his opponent too many chances. However, he has an extremely strong will and as we've seen in the past, he's never lost two fights in a row when bouncing back from a loss.

It's worth noting that Parsons was set to face debuting fighter Andreas Gustafsson, but a last-minute cancellation forced a new opponent into the spot. Parsons has a strong team behind him at Elevate MMA and they'll surely have him ready ahead of this fight, but it'll be difficult adjusting given the completely different styles of both opponents. We can expect Parsons to lean on his elite jiu jitsu skills throughout this one as he tries to bring Smith down early where he holds advantage on the ground.

Why Jacobe Smith Will Win

Jacobe Smith will be stepping into this spot on about a week's notice and it'll be interesting to see what kind of shape he's in ahead of a late-notice debut. Typically, a fighter would favor a full training camp before fighting in the UFC for the first time, but this is exactly the type of move the UFC loves and Smith won't have much to lose if he can put together an exciting performance. His hands are lightning fast and his knockout power will soon become apparent if he's able to land clean on Saturday.

What makes Jacobe Smith the massive betting favorite is his ability to counteract opponents on the ground with his wrestling transitions. We saw during his DWCS fight that he's extremely skilled on the ground and can roll well with better jiu jitsu practitioners. He's also vicious when landing ground-and-pound from top position, so he'll be able to put Parsons in a bad place and keep him there if he lands on top.

Final Preston Parsons-Jacobe Smith Prediction & Pick

This should be a great fight given the power on both sides and both fighters throw each shot with everything they have. Smith is the more precise striker while Parsons is the much better submission artist. However, Jacobe Smith is a handful to wrestle with and he's very dangerous on the ground when he's in advantageous position.

While I think Preston Parsons is one of the toughest fighters in the division, the unorthodox and precise offense of Jacobe Smith might be too much to handle in this one. Unless he can pull a submission off while on his back or knock his opponent out, I think Smith will be far too active and chasing the finish. If this fight hits the third round, however, Parsons will certainly have a chance by pushing the pace and turning the momentum.

Final Preston Parsons-Jacobe Smith Prediction & Pick: Jacobe Smith (-550); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-215)