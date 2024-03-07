Prime Video just released the trailer of the much-anticipated feature adaptation, The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, Variety reported..
The trailer features Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mom who inadvertently lives out her teenage daughter's dream or something out of a fan fiction: a whirlwind romance with the 24-year-old lead singer of the world's biggest boy band August Moon played by Galitzine. The R-rated movie will premiere on SXSW on March 16 and will be available for streaming on Prime Video on May 2. The film is adapted from Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name.
Hathaway and Galitzine play May December lovers
The trailer begins with Hathaway (Solène Marchand) responding to the question, “How did you guys meet?” with, “We met at Coachella.” This is a slight change from the book, as in that she meets Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), lead singer of August Moon, at the band's concert.
From there, the trailer shows the steamy relationship between the seemingly star-crossed couple. Another scene not in the book but is in the trailer is when Hayes, after playing a song on the piano, kisses Solène after she says, “I'm too old for you.”
He insists, “No, you're not.”
And as with any relationship with a celebrity, especially one who's a member of a boy band — or so we've observed — the couple have to navigate the paparazzi all the while stealing moments where they go on romantic outings.
The trailer also features a song from August Moon, Dance Before We Walk, now available on streaming platforms.
Harry Styles-inspired fan fiction turned best-selling novel now a movie
The author was interviewed by Vogue in 2020 where she was asked if she based Hayes on Harry Styles.
“Inspired is a strong word,” Lee responded.
However, she explained that “the seed was planted” after she started researching One Direction and found out that Styles dated older women. She also noted how some of the scenes in her book ended up playing out in the singer's life.
For example, Lee wrote a scene in the book where the paparazzi catch Solène and Hayes in an intimate position on a yacht, in real life similar photos of Styles and then-rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner made it to the internet. In the trailer, this is the photo on Hathaway's laptop before she slammed it closed.
The film is directed by Michael Showalter and the story adapted by Jennifer Westfeldt who also serves as executive producer. Hathaway also produced the film through her company Somewhere Pictures along with Gabrielle Union through her production company I'll Have Another.
Hathaway and Galitzine are joined by Annie Mumolo, Perry Mattfeld and Jordan Aaron Hall. August Moon is made up Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham, Vik White and Dakota Adan.
Hathway recently starred in the movie Mothers' Instinct with Jessica Chastain. Galitzine currently stars in the historical drama Mary & George on Starz.