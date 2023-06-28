Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying with Netflix after the couple announced that they will be parting ways with Spotify. The streamer says that they continue their partnership and work with them on projects in the future.

“We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” a Netflix spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

In 2020, the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix after they decided to move to California from Harry's native U.K. In December of 2020, their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan was released that chronicalized their journey on why they decided to leave the United Kingdom and what role the press and the royal family played in their decision.

Their latest project with the streamer is Heart of Invictus which follows the athletes on Harry's Invictus Games for service personnel as they get ready for the Invictus Games. The event was supposed to occur in 2020 but was postponed to April 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games,” the streaming service wrote on Twitter in January.

This announcement follows the other deal the couple made with Spotify in 2020. The pair's Archewell Audio and Spotify “mutually agreed to part ways” after season one of Meghan's podcast Archetypes.

“We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it's been fun,” Meghan said on the final episode of the podcast which aired in November 2022.