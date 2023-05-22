I’m not sure what the equivalent of a “man cave” is in British English, but it doesn’t matter because Prince Harry says he doesn’t have one anyway. The Duke of Essex, through a representative, rejected claims made over the weekend by The Sun that he has a private hotel room near his home in Montecito, Calif. that he escapes to sometimes when he needs some space from his wife Meghan Markle.

On Saturday, sources claimed to The Sun that Prince Harry has a room at a nearby luxury hotel kept for him on standby that he occasionally stays at without Meghan. The Sun further reported that Harry belongs to an exclusive private club in Los Angeles that he considers “an escape place”.

Now, through his rep, Harry is debunking these claims, telling Page Six “this is not true.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s unclear whether Harry is indeed a member of the prestigious San Vicente Bungalows club in LA — a West Hollywood club with a strict privacy policy to protect its A-list clientele — but if he is, it’s not for any kind of “escape”. Maybe he’s just going to use the gym (after all, Harry can’t exactly just show up at 24 Hour Fitness).

The original story in The Sun seems to stem from the fact that Harry and Meghan celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday without posting to each other about it on social media. Perhaps they just wanted to keep a low profile after their controversial (and confusing) pursuit by the paparazzi on the streets of New York City on May 16.

Just throwing this out there, but since the most obvious explanation is often correct — maybe the only thing Prince Harry is trying to escape by belonging to a high-end club is having a dad bod.