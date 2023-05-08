Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, made his first official royal engagement on May 8th. This news comes after he skipped the coronation concert on Sunday May 7th. Louis joined his parents and older siblings for The Big Help Out event, per PEOPLE.

The event was part of King Charles III’s coronation festivities and aimed to encourage people to volunteer in their local communities. The Prince William and Princess of Wales and their children worked with the Scouts to renovate their meeting place in Upton, Slough.

During the event, Louis and George took turns sitting with their dad in an excavator to dig into the dirt, while George also assisted with woodwork using a drill. Meanwhile, Louis teamed up with Charlotte and Kate to help with shoveling and wheelbarrowing. The children also participated in painting, wood staining, and left their handprints on a mural.

In addition to the work they did, the young royals also tried some fun activities like archery and roasting marshmallows for s’mores.

This engagement followed a busy weekend for the Wales family. On May 6th, they attended the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, where Prince Louis stole the show with his candid reactions. The following day, William, Kate, Charlotte, and George went to the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, where they watched Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and other stars perform.

The Big Help Out event marked a significant moment for Prince Louis as he took his first steps into the royal family’s official duties. With his siblings by his side and his parents’ guidance, it is clear that he will grow into his role with enthusiasm and a sense of responsibility.