Prince’s iconic Purple Rain is heading to the city that never sleeps. It will be getting the Broadway treatment pretty soon.

“Let’s Go Crazy” on Broadway

On January 8, Orin Wolf announced that Purple Rain would be adapted into a Broadway-bound musical. Per People, the show will follow “an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band and a budding romance.”

The book will be written by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. This is based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn. Lileana Blain-Cruz, the Tony-nominated director, will direct the play.

Purple Rain was Prince’s feature film debut in 1984. The film grossed over $70 million at the box office and was a huge success. The soundtrack album was also a huge hit and took home Grammy awards. Additionally, Prince took home Best Original Song Score at the Oscars.

The film was directed by Alberg Magnoli and was released on July 27, 1984. It has become a staple of pop culture since its release.

From there, Prince would act in several other films. His other film credits include Under the Cherry Moon, Sign o’ the Times, Graffiti Bridge (a standalone sequel to Purple Rain), and 3 Chains o’ Gold.

Prince was an iconic musician who won countless awards throughout his career. He would be nominated for 38 Grammys, winning seven, and also perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He released dozens of albums throughout his career and embarked on 29 concert tours.

On April 21, 2016, Prince died at the age of 57.