Prince William sent a message to the British soldiers after King Charles III's birthday rehearsal. At the Saturday rehearsal, multiple soldiers fainted from the scorching heat and heavy uniforms. Now, the Prince of Wales is thanking the soldiers for their service in the 86 degree London weather, per Page Six.

“A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W,” William tweeted.

For the ceremony of the monarch's annual birthday celebration, the British troops practiced the Trooping the Colour. This special ceremony has been going on for more than 260 years. The event will have a parade to Buckingham Palace and a military flypast. All of which will be watched by King Charles from the iconic palace balcony.

As the Prince of Wales, William conducted the formal review of the Welsh Guards for the first time in anticipation of the ceremony. “Conducting the Colonel’s Review of the King’s Birthday Parade today,” William captioned a series of snaps on Twitter.

Stood at William's attention, multiple soldiers fainted, including a guard and a trombone player of the troops. All were taken away by a stretcher. “The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions,” he said.

“Months of preparation and training go into Trooping the Colour. Today members of the Household Division will perform their final major rehearsal for the event in front of members of the public in London. With thanks to the Welsh Guards, Household Cavalry and @armyinlondon.