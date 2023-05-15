Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Prince William’s Net Worth in 2023 is $100 million. He is a member of the British royal family. In fact, he was named as the Duke of Cambridge before being upgraded to the Prince of Wales. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Prince William’s net worth in 2023.

Prince William’s net worth in 2023 is $100 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Prince William was born on June 21, 1982 in London, England. He attended private schools like his predecessors, studying in Ludgrove School. Here, Prince William would participate in various sports such as football, swimming, basketball, and many others. After graduating from high school, Prince William would attend Eton College.

After completing college, Prince William would go on to attend University of St. Andrews. Here, he would obtain his Master of Arts degree.

Like his brother Prince Harry, Prince William also underwent military duties. He trained with the British Army in Belize. Prince William also completed his pilot training at Royal Air Force College. The then-Duke of Cambridge also served in the Blues and Royals unit, the HMS Iron Duke and the RAF Search and Rescue Force. While serving in the Royal Air Force, Prince William was paid $73,000 on an annual basis.

Prior to becoming the Prince of Wales, Prince William had a net worth of $30 million. Most of the money he generated comes from the trust fund initiated by his mother, Princess Diana. Back then, Princess Diana initiated a trust fund, one that would benefit both her sons in Prince William and Prince Harry once they reach 25 years old. At 25 years old, Prince William already received as much as $10 million. By the time the brothers turned 30, both Prince William and Harry have already accumulated at least $20 million apiece.

Furthermore, after Princess Diana’s passing, both brothers also gained inheritance that included cash, jewelry, and other assets. Aside from their mother’s passing, Prince William and Harry also earned inheritance from the passing of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. According to sources, the Queen Mother decided to leave some inheritance for her great grandchildren which amounted to as much as $17.9 million.

While Prince William will benefit from the Queen Mother’s inheritance, he made sure not to forget about her legacy.

In a heartfelt announcement, Prince William said, “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

On top of earning from his family’s inheritance, Prince William became in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall. The Duchy of Cornwall is a real estate portfolio that has over 133,000 acres of land in the United Kingdom to its name. The value of the land the portfolio owns is valued at a whopping $1.3 billion. Most of the land is being utilized for various economic affairs including farming and real estate.

Given that Prince William is a royal heir next in line to the throne, he ultimately benefits from the Duchy of Cornwall that is designed to finance the royal heir. With the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince William should receive at least $20 million or as much as $30 million on an annual basis.

In addition to this, the Duchy of Cornwall is also considered as a “crown body”. As a result, the income generated by the real estate portfolio is non-taxable. Nevertheless, since 1991, Prince William has taken the initiative to pay taxes, 25% when he got married before increasing it to the standard rate two years later.

Prior to his father becoming the King of the United Kingdom, Prince William also had a career of his own. In 2015, Prince William worked as an air ambulance pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance. Based on a report by CNBC, Prince William was paid $62,000 per year. However, the now Prince of Wales decided to give his income to charity, while enjoying his work.

In an interview, Prince William said about his job, “Doing a job like this really helps me to be grounded and that’s the core of what I’m trying to become.”

Now that Prince William’s father has been crowned as King Charles III of the United Kingdom, the Prince of Wales is now the next in line for the throne.

With his father becoming king, Prince William only had good things to say about King Charles III’s coronation and even added that his grandmother would’ve also been just as proud.

In a statement to his father, Prince William said, “…we are all so proud of you. I know she is up there fondly keeping an eye on us and she would be a very proud mother…It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he [King Charles] has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected…”

