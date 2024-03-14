Rumors surrounding an alleged affair involving Prince William have gained traction in the wake of a palace PR crisis triggered by Kate Middleton's extended absence from public life, Newsweek confirms. The speculation, initially dismissed by Kensington Palace, surged into the mainstream following mentions on U.S. television.
Late Show host Stephen Colbert's jest about the drama surrounding Kate's absence further fueled social media speculation, with users concocting wild conspiracy theories. The lack of clear, reliable images of Kate since Christmas, coupled with the revelation of a doctored official portrait, has stoked the flames of speculation. Kate's recent abdominal surgery in January has only added fuel to the fire.
A source exclusively told In Touch that Kate's decision to remove her wedding ring in a recent family photo has intensified the rumors surrounding William's alleged affair with Rose, referring to Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The source highlighted the hurtful nature of the rumors, especially given Kate's ongoing recovery from major surgery.
While rumors of William's infidelity have circulated since 2019, following reports of a falling out between Kate and Rose, none of the parties involved have publicly addressed the allegations. However, the rumors resurfaced earlier this month amid speculation about Kate's health and the family's silence regarding her condition post-surgery.
Despite efforts by the palace to debunk the rumors, including Kate's public apology for the confusion caused by a Photoshopped family photo, speculation persists. Fans judged recent photographs of Kate with her children and Prince William, with some alleging further manipulation. However, the photo agency responsible for distributing the images has clarified that they were not doctored.
As the rumors continue to swirl, Kate Middleton remains under intense scrutiny, haunted by unfounded allegations of her husband's infidelity and the media's relentless speculation about her personal life.