Prince William speaks out for the first time after King Charles' cancer diagnosis. The Palace announced his health update this week.

Prince William is speaking out about his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis for the first time.

“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William, 41, said on Wednesday (February 7) as he was arriving at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity per Us Weekly.

The Palace announced that King Charles was diagnosed with “a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace said in a statement per PEOPLE.

Palace Insiders Shocked By King Charles Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, told the publication that a more specific diagnosis will probably be made in the future.

“In time we might know,” he said, “but for now, there is a feeling that they have been pretty open.”

Palace insiders were taken off guard by the news but it is not uncommon as the Palace is tight lipped about the. health of the royal family.

“I was really shocked when I heard it,” a palace insider told the publication.

“He has not looked himself. I put it down to grief—he’d had two deaths close together [his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Sept. 2022 and his father, Prince Philip in April 2021]—but maybe he wasn’t well, without realizing so. It would take it out of him,” the palace insider added.

While the form of cancer has not been revealed, the Palace did confirm that the monarch does not have prostate cancer. King Charles has delayed his public royal duties for the time being following his diagnosis.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” read a statement shared via social media. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6 📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have taken their family over to the U.K. amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis. It was reported that they had headed back to the States on Wednesday (Feb. 7). Prince William and Prince Harry did not see one another during the latter's visit.