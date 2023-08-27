NetEase Games introduced their latest project, Project Mugen, at Gamescom 2023. Eventually coming to PC, mobile, and PlayStation as a free-to-play title, the game is an open-world RPG set to launch… soon. Check out everything you need to know about this upcoming game, including its gameplay and story details, and eventually, its release date.

For more about the stuff revealed at Gamescom, check out our article on everything announced at Gamescom 2023.

Everything you need to know about Project Mugen

Project Mugen (working title) is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, and on mobile through iOS and Android. The game is a joint-development project between NetEase Games alongside Thunder Fire Studio’s subsidiary studio, NAKED RAIN, incorporating ideas between developers from Hangzhou and Montreal, which leads to a unique cross-cultural take on a video game. The game is set to be released as a free-to-play live service title.

Pre-registration is now available.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Project Mugen is our love letter to urban fantasies. We wanted to create a world that players could relate to, yet find enough mysteries to keep them coming back. The city is alive, and every player will have their unique journey through it,” says Thunder Fire Studio Senior Marketing Director Riten Huang.

Story

Project Mugen is set in a “world reminiscent of Earth” where urban legends become reality and humans coexist with them. Players take on the role of an Esper, known as an “Infinite Trigger,” playing as a top investigator who confronts anomalies and supernatural occurrences that threaten the balance of the world. Players will also meet other Espers in the game and tackle their stories, fight against Chaos that endangers humanity, and deep dive into the mysteries of the city they live in. On top of these, players will also take on quests that will help them recover lost memories, confront challenges in various distinct cities, and work to unlock the key to save the world.

“Today’s unveiling of ‘Project Mugen’ extends beyond this announcement; it represents NetEase Games’ spirit of global collaboration, creativity, and innovation to push the envelope in interactive storytelling. This project draws on development talent from Hangzhou to Montreal, reflecting our dedication to transcending boundaries and redefining gaming experiences,” says NetEase Senior Vice President Ethan Wang. “By merging a modern metropolis setting with elements of mysticism, we’re excited to create a world where every player can find a moment that resonates with them.”

Gameplay

The trailer video showcased at Gamescom showed us an open-world city where players can freely explore, walking through crowds of citizens and fighting against enemy goons on rooftops. The amazing traversal mechanics of the Insomniac Spider-Man games are also recreated here, with characters swinging past skyscrapers and walking through buildings’ surfaces. Towards the end of the trailer, players also appear to confront a gigantic foe who has willed meteors to fall upon the city foolishly thinking that these shooting stars will grant the wishes of people who see them. The game also features many ways to travel including parkour, swinging, wall-climbing, and vehicle driving.

To keep yourself updated on Project Mugen, visit their social media accounts on Twitter and YouTube. You may also join the community Discord channel. To keep yourself updated on the latest gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming, and subscribe to our weekly gaming newsletter.