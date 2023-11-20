The recent acquisition of Bellator by the PFL has sent shockwaves through the MMA community as we take a look at what the pros and fans said

The recent acquisition of Bellator by the Professional Fighters League has sent shockwaves through the MMA community, eliciting a flurry of reactions from both professional fighters and fans. The acquisition, which was confirmed by PFL founder Donn Davis, has been met with widespread enthusiasm and anticipation for the future of both promotions. Here's a roundup of the reactions from the pros and fans regarding this monumental development.

Several prominent figures in the MMA world took to social media to express their excitement and optimism about the acquisition. Influencer turned boxer turned MMA hopeful Jake Paul, who has a stake in PFL and is set to make his MMA debut with the promotion, hailed the acquisition as a positive development for fighters and MMA fans alike. He tweeted, “This is a great day for all PFL and Bellator fighters and MMA fans. The stronger we get, the more opportunities there are for everyone.”

This is a great day for all PFL and Bellator fighters and MMA fans. The stronger we get, the more opportunities there are for everyone. pic.twitter.com/uqIUW6XM6a — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 20, 2023

Former UFC fighter and Bellator MMA analyst Josh Thomson also weighed in, expressing his excitement for the fighters and the new challenges they will face with the merging of rosters.

Excited for the fighters and the new challenges they’ll face with the merging of rosters. What fights do you wanna see them make first? https://t.co/gcRpXnRUna — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 20, 2023

Megan Anderson, a former UFC fighter, echoed the sentiment, describing the acquisition as “HUGE for the sport” and expressing keen interest in seeing how everything unfolds moving forward.

This is HUGE for the sport! It will be interesting to see how everything pans out moving forward.. https://t.co/kA9yY5Oxro — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) November 20, 2023

The reaction from fans has been equally fervent, with many expressing their eagerness to witness the potential matchups and events that could arise from the integration of PFL and Bellator. The prospect of a “mega event” in 2024, featuring PFL champions against Bellator champions, has captured the imagination of fans, who are eagerly anticipating high-stakes matchups and the clash of top talent from both promotions.

Game done changed. PFL vs. Bellator champs next year is definitely how you kick this off. https://t.co/9imRGkRza5 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 20, 2023

As I was saying.

1. PFL adds a ton of talent overnight.

2. PFL inherits markets Bellator has proven they can sell tickets in (San Jose, Chicago, Dublin, Italy, Japan).

3. Optionally for complete consolidation of Bellator brand into PFL down the road.

4. Don’t be surprised if… https://t.co/bnLPtlH8Ti — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) November 20, 2023

If you’re an MMA fan and you’re not hype about this Bellator & PFL announcement then I got news for you You’re not an MMA fan

You’re a UFC fan — DJ MurkCity (@myrksitymma) November 20, 2023

The acquisition has not only garnered excitement from fighters and fans but has also made a significant impact on the MMA landscape. With the combined fighter roster of PFL and Bellator now equal in stature to the UFC, the industry is poised for a transformative shift. PFL CEO Peter Murray emphasized the potential of the combined company, stating, “The combined PFL and Bellator fighter rosters are second to none in MMA. We can't wait to bring MMA fans what they have been asking for – best vs best with the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions Mega-Event.