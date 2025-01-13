ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Providence Friars (9-8, 3-3 Big East) hit the road to take on the Creighton Blue Jays (10-6, 3-2 Big East) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-Creighton prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Providence-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Creighton Odds

Providence: +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +330

Creighton: -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence has not been great scoring on the season as a whole. However, their last two games have shown a little bit of a turn around. In their last two games, the Friars have scored 84 points against Butler, and 91 points against Seton Hall. Those two teams really struggle, but their scoring has been good, and that is what matters. Bensley Joseph has been fantastic off the bench for them as he has scored 18, and 28 points in those two games. If Joseph and the Friars can keep up their scoring, they will be able to win this game.

Providence allows 68.4 points per game. The Big East in general does not allow a lot of points, so it does not rank highly in conference. However, allowing under 70 points will give any college team a great chance to win. Creighton is middle of the pack in the Big East when it comes to scoring. They are also not a team that will shoot the ball that well. Providence has to keep Creighton's scoring to a minimum. They are not nearly as good a team without Pop Isaacs, so Providence has a chance to win on the road.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton has won three of their last four games, including handing St. Johns their first conference loss. The lone loss in those four games came on the road against a very good Marquette team. The Blue Jays are playing good basketball, and they are winning the close games. Being in those close games now is great as they know how to handle themselves late in games and come out on top. Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth are the two main players for Creighton. They combine to to score 34.8 points per game while Kalkbrenner rebounds, and Ashworth dishes out assists. If these two players can have a good game, the Blue Jays will pull out another close victory.

Providence, as mentioned, has done a better job scoring, but their season has not been great. The Friars average just 72.1 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the Big East. Along with that, Providence has the third-lowest field goal percentage, and do not do a great job hitting their free throws. Additionally, the Friars turn the ball over the fourth-most times per game in the Big East. Creighton has a good chance to hold Providence to a low score and win this game.

Final Providence-Creighton Prediction & Pick

These two teams are much better than their record suggests. I do think it will come down to the last few possessions, as well. Needless to say, I am expecting a close game. With that said, I will take Providence to cover Tuesday night on the road.

Final Providence-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Providence +8.5 (-105)