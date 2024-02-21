It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Providence vs. Xavier prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Providence bounced back from their loss to Xavier with three consecutive wins over DePaul, Seton Hall, and Georgetown. They've split their remaining games since that streak, holding a 3-3 record. The Friars have won two straight games at home heading into this game but are in the middle of a three-game losing streak on the road. They are 2-6 overall away from home. Devin Carter is leading the Big East in scoring, averaging 19.2 points per game.

Xavier's Quincy Olavari will be looking to make a statement against Carter in this game. Olavari sits right behind Carter for the Big East scoring title, averaging 19.1 points per game. Olavari's play hasn't elevated the Musketeers' play to the level they want, as the team has lost four of their last seven games. Xavier's win over Providence in January kickstarted a three-game winning streak, but the team has two-loss bookends around another three-game winning streak heading into this game. Xavier hopes to start another winning streak at home to Providence.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Xavier Odds

Providence: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Xavier: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-115)

How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite their success against Providence, Xavier's recent form may hurt their chances on Wednesday night. The Musketeers have lost two consecutive games and failed to cover the spread in four of their last six. The Musketeers are 0-4 outright and against the spread as underdogs since their win over Providence. If Providence can finally gameplan a way to beat Xavier, they should have a good chance of getting the cover.

The Friars thrive on taking plenty of three-point attempts. The issue for them is that they find themselves out of games when the shots don't fall. Providence shot just 8 for 30 in their first matchup with Xavier this season. Xavier will allow plenty of shot opportunities in this game, but the Friars must hit them.

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Musketeers sit half a game behind Providence in the Big East standings, but they've dominated the Friars the last couple of seasons. Xavier has won two consecutive games on the road in Providence as underdogs, including their blowout win a month ago. Sometimes, teams don't match up well against certain opponents, so Xavier's success against Providence may override their recent play.

Xavier dominated Providence in their previous matchup due to the volume of shots that Providence allowed. The Musketeers are one of the least efficient teams in the country, but they rank 122nd in average points due to taking the 51st-most volume of shots per game. When opponents can limit their shots, the Musketeers cannot tally enough points to stay in games. However, the Friars allow opponents to take 60.5 field goal attempts per game. The Musketeers won by 20 points in their last matchup, shooting 32 for 63 from the field, including 50% from three-point.

Final Providence-Xavier Prediction & Pick

The Musketeers are a difficult matchup for the Friars. The parts of the game that Providence struggles with defending is where the Musketeers thrive. Xavier went into Providence and put up 85 points, the second-most points the Friars have allowed this season. Over their last four meetings, the Musketeers are averaging 89 points per game. A win at home for the Musketeers will put them above Providence for fifth in the Big East, so a lot is riding on this game.

Final Providence-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Xavier -4.5 (-110)