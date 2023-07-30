It truly feels like the Saudi Pro League is after Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer. They were close to securing the record-breaking £259m move for Kylian Mbappe to Al Hilal. However, despite PSG's agreement, Mbappe refused the idea of playing in the Middle East. Al Ittihad's negotiations with Marco Verratti are continuing. Now, Al Nassr are after PSG defender Marquinhos.

According to the reports from RMC Sport, Al Nassr are open to the idea of bringing Marquinhos to Saudi Arabia. However, PSG are reluctant to negotiate any offers with the Saudi Pro League club. The 29-year-old is linked with three notable clubs, and Al Nassr seem to be the most active in securing his services. The Ligue 1 champions want to seal the fate of Verratti before making any steps on the future of Marquinhos.

The biggest problem for Al Nassr will be personal terms. For the PSG management, Marquinhos' stance is clear. He wants to stay in the French capital until his contract runs out in 2027. They have already seen three big departures, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Mauro Icardi. Messi also snubbed a move to Saudi Arabia before securing his move to Inter Miami in the MLS. Icardi received a hero's welcome on his return to Galatasaray. Dina Ebimbe and El Chadaille Bitshiabu have secured their moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig, respectively. Xavi Simons has also departed to the Bundesliga but only for a season-long loan.

With the likelihood of Mbappe being part of the exit list, PSG cannot let so many players leave the club in one window without replacing them.