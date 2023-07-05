Has a longer transfer saga existed than Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe? The French World Cup winner has been linked with the Spanish giants as early as the beginning of last year’s transfer window. However, it feels like there are more twists and turns to come in this story.

According to the reports from El Nacional, Real Madrid have refused to meet two demands of Mbappe this summer. It is reported that the former AS Monaco man first wanted the decorated no.7 shirt of Los Blancos. Secondly, he wants to operate on the left wing rather than occupying the central role. Manager Carlo Ancelotti and President Florentino Perez see Mbappe as the man to replace Karim Benzema’s goals at the Spanish capital.

However, the reality is that Mbappe has barely played as the lone striker since leaving AS Monaco in 2017. For France and Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the World Cup winner has operated either on the left or the right wing. In the French colors, the forward line has been occupied either by Benzema or Olivier Giroud. For PSG, Mbappe has always played on the right wing as Neymar Jr. takes the left flank.

Moreover, Vinicius Jr. is enjoying the form of his life on the left wing at Real Madrid and has already taken the no.7 shirt, which was vacant after the departure of Eden Hazard. It will be interesting to see how the Brazilian’s role changes without Benzema. Mbappe has alerted the Spanish giants after not renewing his contract with PSG earlier this month. His current deal at the French capital expires in 2024.