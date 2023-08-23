Despite the ongoing transfer saga involving Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid, PSG has confirmed that Marquinhos will continue as the team's captain, reported by goal.com. The Brazilian centre-back, who has been leading the team since Thiago Silva's departure three years ago, has retained his position as the skipper after an anonymous squad poll conducted by PSG.

According to reports from RMC Sport, PSG players conducted a second captaincy vote, and Marquinhos emerged as the preferred choice to continue wearing the armband. This decision comes despite Marquinhos facing challenges during a period of inconsistent performance last season and a significant squad reshuffle during the summer.

In the captaincy poll results, midfielder Danilo Pereira secured the second-place position, followed by former captain Presnel Kimpembe. Kylian Mbappe, the French superstar forward, ranked fourth in the captaincy vote. This places him on the list of vice-captains, allowing him to lead the team if players ahead of him are unavailable during a match.

Mbappe's future at PSG has been a subject of intense speculation due to his contract expiring next summer and his interest in joining Real Madrid. PSG reportedly indicated their willingness to let Mbappe leave if Real Madrid submitted an offer of €250 million before the transfer window closes. However, the Spanish club has shown reluctance to meet these demands.

Amid this uncertainty, Mbappe returned to the PSG first-team squad after resolving differences with the club management. He made a strong comeback by scoring a goal against Toulouse. As PSG prepares to face Lens on Saturday, Mbappe's focus will likely be on contributing to the team's success on the pitch, whether or not he wears the captain's armband.