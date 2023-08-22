Real Madrid has dismissed PSG‘s €250 million (£213m/$272m) asking price for Kylian Mbappe, with sources suggesting that the sum was met with disbelief at the Santiago Bernabeu, reported by goal.com. Despite the ongoing transfer saga surrounding the World Cup-winning forward, Real Madrid is showing no inclination to meet PSG's lofty financial demands.

Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire next summer, prompting intense speculation about his future plans. While he has been reintegrated into the PSG lineup for the 2023-24 season, he has yet to agree to an extension. PSG's strategy includes the insertion of exit triggers in new one or two-year agreements, including a €250 million release clause designed to secure a world-record transfer fee in case of a sale.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, according to El Debate, Real Madrid has found PSG's valuation of Mbappe to be unrealistic and has firmly rejected it. Instead, Real Madrid is indicating its willingness to pay up to €175 million (£149m/$190m) for the player, including bonuses. It is rumored that their initial offer will be closer to €130 million (£111m/$141m).

Furthermore, Real Madrid wants to convey to both Mbappe and his representatives that if no deal is reached in the current transfer window or the summer of 2024, they are prepared to walk away from the negotiation table entirely and end their pursuit of the long-coveted player.

The standoff continues as both clubs weigh their options, and Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain. The summer transfer window deadline is approaching, leaving fans and the football world eagerly awaiting developments in this high-stakes transfer saga.