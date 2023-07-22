PSG has quite the situation on their hands. The club has left Kylian Mbappe out of their preseason squad as the Frenchman continues to refuse to sign a new deal, with the intention to leave next summer on a free transfer. But, it appears Mbappe is prepared to really stick it to Paris.

Per Sky Sports insider Kaveh Solhekol, the Frenchman will sit out the entire 2023-24 season and wait until he's a free agent if they don't sell him before the current transfer window closes. This is a move that practically never happens in football and considering Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world, it would be a stunning decision by the Les Bleus superstar.

PSG seemingly believes that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free in a year's time, although reports indicate that's yet to happen. The thing is, the Parisiens are open to any and every offer for their talisman, which means a variety of clubs could negotiate a deal for the forward. That even includes Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, the same team who offered Lionel Messi a contract of over $1 billion.

But, Mbappe has to approve a move and there is absolutely no way he takes his talents to the Middle East at 23. The 2018 World Cup winner is motivated to win the biggest trophies in the sport, hence why he's been interested in joining Los Blancos in the near future and competing for Champions League titles.

While PSG is paying Kylian Mbappe ridiculous amounts of money, it's clear he wants a change. This situation could get a lot uglier.

Buckle in.