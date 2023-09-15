Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe finds himself at the epicenter of the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate, a discussion that never seems to lose steam in the football world. With 12 Ballon d'Or wins between Messi and Ronaldo, their legendary status is indisputable, and Mbappe is often hailed as the heir apparent to their throne.

Mbappe's journey from a young Cristiano Ronaldo enthusiast, adorned with posters of the Portuguese icon on his bedroom walls, to sharing the pitch with both Messi and Ronaldo is a remarkable tale of football destiny. His admiration for Ronaldo was evident, even wearing Real Madrid attire when he met the star as a 14-year-old. However, life came full circle when Mbappe became Messi's teammate at PSG and faced him in a historic 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Reflecting on his evolving perspective, Mbappe acknowledged, “I love Cristiano, and I was a big fan of him when I was young, but I started to learn Messi too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young, you can't see how good Messi is because you love Cristiano. But I grew up, and I like both now.”

Mbappe's former PSG teammate Abdou Diallo once revealed that Mbappe could passionately debate Messi vs. Ronaldo for hours, highlighting his deep appreciation for both football legends. However, Mbappe is resolute about forging his unique path in the footballing world, stating, “Every time I go on a pitch, I always tell myself that I'm the best… in my head, I always tell myself that I'm the best because that way you don't give yourself limits and you try to give your best.”

As Mbappe continues to etch his name in football history with 288 career goals and a 2018 World Cup triumph, he remains a captivating figure in the ongoing saga of football's generational talents, a player destined to leave his indelible mark on the sport.