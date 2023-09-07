Kylian Mbappe has decided not to sign a new contract with PSG, reaffirming his intention to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, reported by GOAL. Despite PSG's efforts to extend his stay, Mbappe remains adamant about his departure, willing to forgo the €80 million (£69m/$86m) loyalty bonus promised to him upon contract renewal.

This decision comes after a turbulent period of negotiations between the French striker and PSG. Last season, Mbappe initially declined to trigger an option to extend his contract by an additional year, putting PSG at risk of losing him without a transfer fee. In response, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi issued an ultimatum: either extend the contract or be sold during the transfer window. However, no transfer materialized in the summer, and talks of a new deal resumed.

Now, with the transfer window closed, Mbappe appears to have reverted to his initial stance, confirming his departure in 2024. Al-Khelaifi had previously warned Mbappe that he could spend the entire season on the bench if he did not commit to the club. Nevertheless, Mbappe has returned to the squad under manager Luis Enrique, making an instant impact with five goals in three Ligue 1 matches this season.

PSG faces a dilemma with this latest development. They may choose to exclude Kylian Mbappe from the squad, or they may continue to play him due to his crucial role in the team. Mbappe's decision to leave PSG as a free agent at the end of the season is expected to attract significant attention from top European clubs, marking one of the most highly anticipated transfer sagas in recent memory.