PSG and Kylian Mbappe is encountering difficulties at their new training facility in Poissy, just two months after relocating to the venue, with strong winds proving to be a major disruption during training sessions, reported by GOAL.

According to reports from L'Équipe, the Poissy training facility has experienced persistent and forceful winds that have been causing significant problems for PSG's coaching staff and players. The intensity of the wind has, at times, made it challenging for individuals to walk against it, let alone conduct training drills effectively.

Aside from the wind issues, the training sessions of the Ligue 1 champions are also hampered by the noise generated by the nearby A13 motorway. Additionally, there have been reports of minor operational irregularities at the facility that further compound the challenges PSG is facing.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was made aware of these concerns during his recent visit to Le Campus, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

Despite the off-field obstacles, PSG's focus remains on their on-field performances. The squad, including star forward Kylian Mbappe, is gearing up to face Clermont Foot in an upcoming Ligue 1 clash scheduled for Saturday. While the training ground issues may have disrupted preparations, PSG will aim to maintain their winning form as they compete in domestic and international competitions throughout the season.

Efforts are expected to be made to address the training ground problems and ensure that PSG's training sessions can be conducted with minimal disruptions in the future, allowing the team to better concentrate on their footballing objectives.