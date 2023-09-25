PSG manager Luis Enrique has provided reassuring news regarding the injury sustained by star player Kylian Mbappe during the recent match against arch-rivals Marseille, reported by GOAL. Despite initial concerns, Enrique confirmed that the injury is not as serious as feared.

Mbappe's injury scare occurred when he fell victim to a robust challenge from Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi. Following the tackle, the French forward was visibly in discomfort and had to leave the pitch temporarily for medical attention. However, his determination led him to return to the field briefly in an attempt to continue playing. Regrettably, his reappearance was short-lived as he soon signaled to be substituted and headed for the tunnel.

Speaking after the match, Luis Enrique addressed concerns surrounding Mbappe's condition, stating, “It's not a serious injury, but there was some pain. I believe it was wise for him to come off and not risk further harm. Thankfully, he's okay.”

Despite Mbappe's early exit, PSG delivered a commanding performance, securing a resounding 4-0 victory over their fierce rivals, Marseille. The match featured Achraf Hakimi's impressive free-kick goal in the eighth minute, followed by Randal Kolo Muani's first goal in PSG colors.

In the second half, PSG continued to dominate, with Goncalo Ramos bagging a brace to seal the comprehensive victory.

Kylian Mbappe has been in sensational form this season, netting seven goals in just five Ligue 1 appearances. PSG fans will breathe a sigh of relief knowing that his injury is not severe. They will anxiously await his return to action when PSG faces Clermont Foot on September 30, as the French club seeks to maintain its strong start to the season.