After weeks of rumors and questions about his future, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe might really end up joining his dream club in Real Madrid.

According to the latest updates, Mbappe's transfer from PSG to Real Madrid has been agreed upon. The Qatari owners of the Parisian club reportedly met with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to talk about a potential sale, and the negotiations accelerated from that. In the end, the two sides agreed on a sale price of €200 million along with a €50 million bonus for a total of €250 million (around $270 million), per PSG Community.

🚨💣 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kylian Mbappé is set to LEAVE PSG! 🇫🇷👋 The Frenchman is expected to join Real Madrid. 🇪🇸 The Emir of Qatar and Florentino Perez have reportedly agreed a transfer of €200m + €50m bonus. 🤝👀 (Source: @psgcommunity_ ) pic.twitter.com/WlTJZrQBH6 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 22, 2023

To recall, Kylian Mbappe recently emphasized his commitment to PSG, saying he's happy with the club and he plans to play for the team in the 2023-24 season. However, the letter he sent where he indicated his intentions not to renew his contract after the upcoming campaign, had the Qatari owners worried that he could leave via free transfer.

That possibility reportedly motivated PSG to sell him, with the club making a strong stance on the matter: either he commits long-term or they sell him during the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the deal will really push through, though Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid will surely be massive for the Spanish giants. They have a ton of catching up to do in La Liga after finishing second but 10 points behind eventual champions Barcelona, but the Frenchman's transfer could change their fortunes.

As for PSG, they could end up losing the three-headed monster they have boasted over the past couple of years. With Lionel Messi gone and Mbappe possibly following him to the exit doors, only Neymar would be left. However, the Brazilian has been involved in a number of transfer rumors as well.