Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar prefers Barcelona for his next club when he eventually decides to leave, according to Sport.

However, Barcelona has reservations about the potential transfer due to several factors.

Given Barcelona's current financial predicament, it is highly unlikely that they can facilitate such a move unless Neymar agrees to a significant reduction in his salary. The Catalan club is also facing competition from other clubs, such as Chelsea and Newcastle United, who are also interested in signing the 30-year-old PSG forward, whose contract expires in 2025.

Nevertheless, a loan move is being considered as a viable option, and it could be the only realistic pathway for Neymar to return to Barcelona during this summer transfer window. This would allow Barcelona to spread the cost of Neymar's wages over a longer period of time, while also giving them the opportunity to assess whether he is still a good fit for the club before making a permanent commitment.

However, it remains uncertain whether Barcelona will actively pursue this option, particularly after their unsuccessful attempt to secure the signing of Neymar's close friend Lionel Messi from PSG. Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of this month, and the Argentine captain is expected to make a transfer move to Inter Miami.

If Barcelona does not sign Neymar, he could be forced to stay at PSG for another season. However, this would be a difficult pill to swallow for the Brazilian, who has made it clear that he wants to leave the club.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Neymar, but one thing is for sure: his next move will be one of the most talked-about transfer stories of the summer.