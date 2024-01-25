PSG star Kylian Mbappe finds himself at a crossroads as Real Madrid extends an offer for his services while PSG presents a contract renewal

PSG star Kylian Mbappe finds himself at a crossroads as Real Madrid extends an offer for his services while PSG presents a contract renewal, reported by ESPN. Sources reveal that Mbappe, whose contract with PSG concludes at the end of the season, is currently contemplating his next move.

Real Madrid, a long-time admirer of Mbappe, has offered the French forward a chance to join as a free agent in the upcoming summer. However, the decision-making process is complex as Mbappe is also considering PSG's proposal for a contract extension. The 23-year-old has been in negotiations with other clubs since the beginning of the year.

While Real Madrid seeks a definitive answer from Mbappe in the coming weeks to plan for the 2024-25 season, sources close to the player suggest that there isn't a strict deadline for his decision. The contract offer from Madrid this time is reported to be lower than previous attempts but would still make Mbappe the highest earner at the club.

In contrast, PSG's new contract offer matches Mbappe's current salary of €37 million per season. Madrid, mindful of the club's wage structure, is reportedly hesitant to offer significantly more than established stars like Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool has also kept an eye on Mbappe's contract situation, with reports suggesting the French international has not ruled out a potential move to the Premier League.

Although some players at Madrid are optimistic about securing Kylian Mbappe's signature, past disappointments have made them cautious. Despite the setback in 2022, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is personally leading negotiations this time, maintaining consistent communication with the sought-after forward. The coming weeks will reveal Mbappe's decision, shaping the landscape of European football.