PSG manager, Luis Enrique, has fired back at persistent speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe‘s future, labeling the ongoing rumors as nothing more than a “lie”, reported by GOAL. The French forward, a World Cup champion, is currently in the final stretch of his contract, set to hit free agency in the summer of 2024. Real Madrid has been a consistent suitor for Mbappe, intensifying their efforts to secure his signature next year.

Despite the swirling talks, PSG remains unfazed, holding onto the hope of securing a contract extension with their star player. The Parisian club prefers to redirect attention to Mbappe's remarkable contributions on the field, choosing to ignore the persistent links with Real Madrid. Luis Enrique, a seasoned figure in European football, understands the nature of transfer sagas and remains nonchalant amid the ongoing speculations.

When questioned about PSG's purported weariness with the continuous Mbappe stories, Enrique responded, “Do you know how many years I have been in the elite of world European football? Well, five in Madrid, eight in Barcelona as a player. As a coach, six at Barcelona, at Roma, at Celta Vigo. I played for Sporting Gijon. I was born in a locker room in which around it there are always comments from one person, from another, a rumour, a lie, and a lie is made. I’m so used to that, I don’t care.”

While Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with potential interest in Kylian Mbappe, no concrete decision has been made regarding his future. The 25-year-old forward, one of PSG's all-time leading goalscorers, could still choose to stay in his homeland beyond the summer of 2024, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of this high-profile transfer saga.