Kylian Mbappe's departure from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is almost done. The French World Cup winner was reportedly given a deadline of 15th July to tell about his intentions with the Ligue 1 champions. Mbappe refused to discuss anything, which annoyed the PSG hierarchy. Consequently, the Ligue 1 giants removed him from the pre-season tour in Japan. Now, his next club is close to being revealed.

According to the reports from Nicolo Schira and Sky Sports, Mbappe is prepared to spend the entirety of next season on the PSG bench and walk away as a free agent to Real Madrid. However, the Ligue 1 champions are looking for some alternative solutions. Chelsea and Saudi club Al-Hilal are the two main parties involved in this saga so far. It is reported that Al-Hilal have offered the 24-year-old the same wage as they did to Lionel Messi, 400m euros a year (£346m) until 2026. The difference is that Mbappe already has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid next summer. Messi refused this contract offer and joined Inter Miami instead.

Mbappe's intentions are to stay in Europe. He has always considered Real Madrid his “dream” club. Although PSG have had enough with the former AS Monaco man, they want to recoup some fee for him. They were presented a solution to sell the French World Cup winner next January, but Mbappe is in no rush. If the 24-year-old leaves, he will become the third major name to leave PSG this summer after Messi and Sergio Ramos.