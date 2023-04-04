The days of Lionel Messi playing for Paris Saint-Germain seem to be reaching a bitter end after sources told ESPN that the Argentinian superstar is unlikely to reach an extension agreement with the team.

The news comes just two days after Messi was booed by some PSG fans after his name was announced in the starting lineup ahead of the club’s 1-0 home loss to Lyon on Sunday.

Negotiations between Messi’s camp and the French club are at a standstill, according to L’Equipe, as the club wants him to take a 25 percent pay cut from his existing salary. The contract is worth 40 million Euros per year.

“A new meeting between the club and Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, is still scheduled for later this month to find a solution,” wrote Julien Laurens on Tuesday.

“Sources have told ESPN that Messi was likely to sign a new deal before the World Cup but the situation has changed since then. Messi has failed to replicate his excellent World Cup form with PSG and the club doubts whether Messi can still deliver in big Champions League matches.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

PSG has struggled mightily in Champions League competition over the past few years even with the fearsome trio of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar; the club lost to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 in March.

The 35-year-old Lionel Messi is not prepared to have his wages reduced by Paris Saint-Germain and was understandably unhappy after being jeered by French fans over the weekend.

Rumors continue to swirl about a Messi-FC Barcelona reunion, which has been teased by Barca president Joan Laporta.

Sources told ESPN that the World Cup winner is leaving all doors open for other teams to make an offer, which is expected to include Inter Miami and other potential teams in the MLS.

Messi is reportedly open to playing in the United States before the end of his career, and there’s also interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad. He spent over two decades in Spain and a return to Barcelona might be the most likely scenario for one of the games greatest talents.