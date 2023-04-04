Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi was reportedly offered an outrageous sum of over $400 million euros per year to play for Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal as contract negotiations continue to break down with Paris Saint-Germain, Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday.

“Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year,” wrote Romano.

Romano believes that Messi’s absolute priority is to remain in Europe; a Messi-FC Barcelona rumor has been ongoing that is “waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.” Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already made it clear he wants to bring the superstar back to the Spanish club where he spent over two decades.

Still, it’s an absolutely outrageous number for Messi to turn down, and the reported $438 million euros would make him one of the highest paid soccer players of all time.

Ronaldo just signed a bombshell contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year deal estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros total. The 37-year-old would also be paid another $200 million euros to support Saudi Arabia’s World Cup bid.

Even that combined wouldn’t be as much as Messi would make in a year if he accepted the absolutely astounding sum.

It seems only a matter of time before Messi and PSG part ways; negotiations between the two sides have deteriorated since the club lost again in the Champions League Round of 16, according to L’Equipe.

Messi was also booed over the weekend by some PSG fans after his name was announced in the starting lineup ahead of the club’s 1-0 home loss to Lyon on Sunday.

It was previously reported that Messi had rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s latest offer, as they are asking the World Cup winner to take a pay cut.

There has also been talk that Messi may want to play in the United States before the end of his career, which could take him to Inter Miami and familiarity with president David Beckham.

Over $400 euros annually would certainly be difficult to turn down if true, but it’s becoming more likely that Messi will stay in Europe and return to Barcelona.