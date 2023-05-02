Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain.

The news was reported Tuesday by football insider Fabrizio Romano who went on to add that the PSG star will be suspended with immediate effect for two weeks.

The suspension comes after Messi missed training on Monday and instead traveled to Saudi Arabia without receiving permission from the club.

According to French publication L’Equipe, PSG manager Christophe Galtier allowed his players two days off on Monday and Tuesday. However, that was if they beat FC Lorient on Sunday — if they didn’t, they would have to come in for training on Monday.

Messi had asked to travel to Saudi Arabia to honour his sponsorship deal as their ambassador with Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos giving him the green light but only in the result of a win or draw, not a defeat.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

PSG would go on to lose 3-1 in what was their third loss in their last four league games, with Messi flying to the Arab gulf a day later without asking for permission and missing training as a result.

According to ESPN, the situation has created tension in the PSG dressing room with some players being unhappy about the incident.

The Ligue 1 champions were considering fining Lionel Messi, but ultimately decided to suspend him which only further complicates his current situation with the club.

The Argentine’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move away in the summer with Barcelona and Inter Miami among the clubs interested in the World Cup winner.

Perhaps this latest development has all but sealed his future with the club?