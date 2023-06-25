Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is inching closer to a move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer. The French defender has made his intentions clear to the Bavarians and wants to move to the French capital this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, PSG have secured verbal agreement with the representatives of Hernandez. Both clubs will sit again next week and hope to advance in talks. The French defender is no longer an untouchable property by the new Bayern Munich board. The Bayern hierarchy has already offered him a new contract this summer. Now, the ball is in Hernandez's court to either sign it or leave the club this summer.

The 27-year-old Hernandez believes his time in Germany is over, and PSG is likely to be his next destination. Bayern Munich initially refused to sell the French defender but now are looking at reinforcements in the backline. The Bavarians are heavily linked with Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who also received interest from Manchester United this summer. The Korean defender has a release clause of €50m in his contract with the Serie A champions. It is reported that Bayern Munich will only let go Hernandez if they get the green light regarding Kim from Napoli.

On the other hand, PSG are also looking at defensive reinforcements after the departure of Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid captain endured a difficult two-year spell at the French capital, plagued with injuries and inconsistencies. The Ligue 1 champions have already announced the signing of Milan Skriniar as a free agent from Inter Milan.