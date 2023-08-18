Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has made the final decision on his future. The World Cup winner has informed the PSG hierarchy that he will play one more season with the Ligue 1 giants before signing for Real Madrid in 2024. The winger has a contract with PSG until the end of the 2023/24 season.

According to the reports from El Chiringuito TV, Mbappe has told the PSG entourage about his decision to join Real Madrid in 2024. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Los Blancos for a long time.

It was unprecedented that Mbappe would join Real Madrid in this window after he was removed from the pre-season tour in July. PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi indirectly told the 24-year-old that nobody is bigger than the club, and he only wants players at the club who want to be here for the right reasons.

The PSG CEO reportedly gave Mbappe a deadline to inform him about his future with the club. However, the World Cup winner didn't respond. Hence, the Ligue 1 champions believed the 24-year-old had “disrespected” the club.

Mbappe snubbed the chance to play for Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal in this window. The Saudi Pro League club reportedly offered a record-breaking $332m to PSG for the services of the World Cup winner. However, Mbappe refused to agree on personal terms, saying that he would rather sit on the bench for the entirety of the season rather than play in Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe was removed from the opening game week squad vs. Lorient due to an unclear future. However, PSG announced that the former AS Monaco man has been reintegrated into the squad after discussions within the club.