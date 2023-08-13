Kylian Mbappe looks set to remain with PSG for another year at least.

The Frenchman made headlines yet again after it was revealed he would be reintegrated back into the squad after positive talks with the club. He will now be available for selection in PSG's next league game following the club's goalless draw with FC Lorient on Saturday to kick off their Ligue 1 season.

“Kylian is committed to PSG. Kylian is back”, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi said in front of the squad (via Fabrizio Romano).

There is even better news for PSG fans as Romano went on to report that talks over a new deal were also positive with Al Khelaifi personally taking care of the negotiations.

Different options are being discussed including a clause that would allow Mbappe to potentially leave next summer. However, the end result will be the 24-year-old remaining in Paris during the 2023/24 season.

“Nasser Al Khelaifi, taking care of the negotiations with Kylian Mbappé,” Romano tweeted Sunday. “Talks described as ‘very positive’ after big tension in July — nothing done yet. Different options being discussed, also potential exit clause for 2024 included into new deal. PSG expect him to stay.”

Mbappe made headlines last month after refusing to extend his PSG deal with his current contract running out in 2024.

That resulted in a historic offer from Al Hilal as well as rumors of a long-anticipated move to Real Madrid. However, it looks like Madrid will miss out on the 2018 World Cup winner yet again as they will likely have to try once again next summer.